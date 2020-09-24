Bits & Pretzels Event 2020: Audi offers digital showcase for start-ups and expert talks

As an active partner to Bits & Pretzels, Audi is once again hosting a program with international experts in 2020 to discuss and exchange relevant knowledge with the start-up scene. This year the traditional Bits & Pretzels event will take place for the first time purely online as a Networking Week from September 27 to October 2, and will be broadcast live worldwide. On September 30, interested parties can join in for six Audi online sessions with the theme “Let’s Talk about Living Progress” from 4 to 6 p.m. (CEST). Hildegard Wortmann, Audi Board Member for Sales and Marketing, will kick off the event by discussing new leadership in the era of transformation with Cawa Younosi (Head of Human Resources SAP Germany). In addition, the innovation unit Audi Denkwerkstatt (September 29, 2:20 p.m.) and the Audi Social Media Team (September 29, 2:40 p.m.) will share relevant practical knowledge in the Bits & Pretzels master classes.

Communication as equals, interaction with guests and substantive inspiration for daily work – this is what the Bits & Pretzels audience requires. Audi wants to add value here and has therefore been a permanent member of the innovative Bits & Pretzels community for years. “Whether in the Group or in a start-up: Innovations are driving the transformation. This mindset is firmly embedded in Audi’s DNA – Vorsprung durch Technik,” says Hildegard Wortmann, Audi Board Member for Sales and Marketing. “With Bits & Pretzels as a partner, we are pursuing this clear objective and are bringing together innovative thought leaders from all over the world. This is about progress and fresh ideas as well as about shaping the future.”

During the first virtual Bits & Pretzels Networking Week, Audi is curating six online sessions on the topic of “Living Progress” on September 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. International speakers will analyze topics such as new leadership, brand strategy and business models for the future of mobility and will share their insider perspectives with the start-up community. In addition, the virtual audience will ask questions in real time using a chat function. The speakers will respond directly during the online session. In the Bits & Pretzels master classes, the corporate innovation unit Audi Denkwerkstatt (September 29, 2:20 p.m.) and the Audi Social Media Team (September 29, 2:40 p.m.) will share practical knowledge about innovation methods and building a successful corporate profile in social media.

Since 2014, the Bits & Pretzels festival has been bringing together founders, investors, start-up enthusiasts and other decision-makers from the start-up sector. At the event, entrepreneurs from all over the world meet up to share their experiences and to network. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place this year in virtual form. Named the digital “Bits & Pretzels Networking Week,” a live-streamed event in English will run from September 27 to October 2, 2020. Audi has been a partner of the festival since 2018.

