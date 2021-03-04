Bio‑Hybrid PICK-UP electric cargo bike now available for online ordering

Following the sales launch of the DUO passenger version, mobility startup Bio‑Hybrid GmbH is rolling out the PICK-UP as its first cargo model. The canopied, electrically assisted pedelec can now be ordered online in the Pioneer Edition for the German market with a 500-euro price advantage at www.biohybrid.com/order.

BIO‑HYBRID PICK-UP ADDRESSES BROAD TARGET GROUP FOR DIVERSE USES

The canopied pedelec with an open cargo bed for fast and convenient loading and unloading addresses a broad clientele: private as well as business customers, clubs and other private associations, municipal companies and, last not but not least, trend-conscious mobility pioneers seeking a new, eco-friendly cargo bike with the requisite haulage space – an electric cargo bike on four wheels that can be used 365 days a year.

“The PICK-UP is as individual as customers themselves. It offers sheer unlimited potential for use by our diverse target groups. Families or modern delivery services are just two of the key customer groups we’re addressing,” says Gerald Vollnhals, Managing Director of Bio‑Hybrid GmbH.

500-EURO PRICE ADVANTAGE FOR ORDERS PLACED BY APRIL 30, 2021

Customers opting for the limited Pioneer Edition in the first ordering phase will save while receiving the full Bio‑Hybrid premium driving experience. The pedelec comes with a portable battery and a charger and packed with features like an LED lighting system, turn signals, full suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, a 5-inch multi-touch display, 4G and GPS integration, a USB charge port and navigation with topology-based range projection. The cargo bed in the Pioneer Edition consists of a superstructure with rails, a rear door and a wall set.

Deliveries of the PICK-UP will start in September 2021 on a first come first served basis. A down payment of 490 euros secures a Bio‑Hybrid PICK-UP selling for 11,390 euros (incl. VAT) and makes its buyer a pioneer of an all-new type of personal mobility.

ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES IN THE PIPELINE

The startup is planning a range of accessories for the Bio‑Hybrid PICK-UP to customize the vehicle to the respective needs of its users. For instance, equipment options for safe hauling of children, dog baskets and food delivery are in the pipeline.

CLEAN, SILENT, COMPACT: THE E-CARGO BIKE WITH A ROOF AND FOUR WHEELS

The pedelec developed by Bio‑Hybrid GmbH, a Nuremberg-based mobility startup, featuring four full-suspension wheels, a large windshield with a wiper, plus a roof is as comfortable as a small car, but as sustainability-focused and agile as a classic e-bike, but with considerably more stowage space. The company has developed the high-tech pedelec, which can be operated on bikeways like any bicycle without a driver’s Iicense, from scratch with ample engineering know-how. Designed and engineered in Germany, the Bio‑Hybrid is meant to meet the most exacting quality standards and convince users of its benefits as an individual, space-saving mobility alternative packed with smart features.

A REAL WORKHORSE: BIO‑HYBRID WORK IS WAITING IN THE WINGS

In addition to the DUO passenger and the PICK-UP cargo versions, the WORK and BOX models are planned to be offered in 2021. The WORK cargo model is a robust version of the Bio‑Hybrid with special superstructures for craftsmen and landscaping businesses as well as many others seeking to haul special tools and equipment. The Bio‑Hybrid BOX model with a closed box is a smart solution for courier, express and parcel delivery services and others emphasizing carbon-neutral deliveries.

SOURCE: Bio‑Hybrid