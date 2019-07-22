BIK tax isn’t taxing for Nissan Leaf company car drivers

Company car drivers choosing a Nissan LEAF will enjoy tax-free driving for a year from 6th April, following changes to benefit-in-kind rates announced by the UK government last week.

The revised BIK charges see zero emission electric vehicle tax liability for company car drivers fall from 2% to 0% for the tax year 2020-21. Rates are also reduced to 1% for 2021-2 (down from 2%), before realigning to 2% BIK from 2022 onwards.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, managing director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: “Electric vehicles like the Nissan LEAF already offer huge benefits to company car drivers, including a quiet and relaxing drive, great performance and the very latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Add to this strong availability and minimal lead times and the LEAF offers a great opportunity for forward-thinking fleets.

“We welcome these latest tax changes, which will add a further financial incentive for company car drivers to switch to zero emissions fleet vehicles and help accelerate demand for electric cars.”

The introduction of the new Worldwide Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) resulted in a government review of CO2-based taxation for company car purposes. A modified table of WLTP-appropriate percentages has now been published which highlights the tax cuts available over the next three tax years (2020-23) to company car drivers choosing a zero emission vehicle.

Two versions of the Nissan LEAF are available – a 40KW version and the new, extended range LEAF e+. Capable of up to 239 miles of zero-emissions driving, the range-topping LEAF e+ also features the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, such as ProPILOT as standard.

ProPILOT is an advanced driving assistance technology which works on single-lane highways. A ‘hands-on, eyes-on’ system, it allows the car to stop, restart and stay centred in its lane in higher-speed cruising and lower-speed congested traffic scenarios. The technology reduces driving stress and fatigue, enhancing driver confidence behind the wheel.

SOURCE: Nissan