Bigger, bolder, better: Introducing the all-new Nissan JUKE in Australia

The exciting SUV that defined a whole new vehicle segment is back to reinvent it, with the all-new Nissan JUKE ready to launch in Australia.

Combining a powerful yet efficient new engine, a stylish and spacious interior, and a bold, youthful design, the all-new Nissan JUKE once again delivers on its promise of excitement and fun from behind the wheel.

“The all-new JUKE is a further example of Nissan disrupting automotive conventions, as we did with the launch of original JUKE in 2010,” says Nissan Australia Managing Director, Stephen Lester.

“With its impressive new engine, incredible fuel efficiency and wealth of safety equipment, the all- new JUKE is a small SUV like no other. It has certainly grown up, but it has also lost none of the youthful excitement that the JUKE name is famous for.

“It’s bigger outside, more spacious and luxurious inside, and with its connected cabin and stirring driving dynamics, I’m confident the all-new JUKE will once again reset the bar for small SUVs in Australia.

The all-new Nissan JUKE will arrive in Nissan dealerships from June, 2020.

Nissan’s urban SUV reimagined

Bigger, better and bolder than ever before, the all-new Nissan JUKE is now longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, measuring 4210mm in length (+75mm), 1800mm in width (+35mm) and 1595mm in height (+30mm), all with a kerb weight of just 1251-1274kg.

But while the Nissan JUKE may have grown, and grown up, it still maintains its iconic fun-factor, courtesy of its broad shoulder lines, raked windscreen and large wheel arches. The eye-catching sculpted flanks and tapered glasshouse worthy of a sports coupe complete its dynamic image.

Equipped with full front and rear LED lighting as standard, the latest Nissan JUKE also retains its iconic circular headlamps, but with a new Y-shaped signature, which complements Nissan’s V-Motion grille.

Stylish 17-inch or optional 19-inch alloy wheels deliver an athletic stance; while the `floating roof’ design and sharply creased side panel details add a new level of prestige to its road presence. And a range of eight body colours ensure the all-new Nissan JUKE stands out from the crowd.

A powerful yet efficient powertrain

The all-new Nissan JUKE is powered exclusively by a turbocharged 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine (HR10 DDT), delivering 84kW of power and 180Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox that can also be controlled manually via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The potent yet fuel-efficient engine is all alloy in construction, and features a compact, lightweight Delta cylinder head with semi-integrated intake and exhaust manifolds. The engine has also received Nissan’s patented Mirror Bore Spray Coating (BSC) Liner technology, a process borrowed from the famous GT-R supercar, within its three cylinders to reduce piston friction and improve fuel economy.

The result is a powertrain that perfectly matches the fun-to-drive nature of the Nissan JUKE, while returning an impressive ADR combined cycle fuel economy figure of just 5.8L/100km#, making the Nissan JUKE among the most fuel-efficient SUVs in Australia.

Keeping you connected

The all-new Nissan JUKE puts technology at its driver’s fingertips, with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen that allows customers to use Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto~ to mirror their favourite smartphone apps. If they choose not to use their phone’s navigation, drivers can access TomTom Maps & Live Traffic (ST+, ST-L and Ti).

A new 7.0-inch TFT in the driver’s binnacle (ST-L and Ti) delivers even more personalisation opportunities, while the Nissan-first Bose® Personal® Audio system (Ti) offers eight powerful speakers – including a pair of Bose® UltraNearfield speakers integrated into both front-seat headrests – so listeners can enjoy immersive music in ultra-clear definition.

Safety as standard thanks to Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Nissan’s all-new Nissan JUKE has already been awarded a full Five Star ANCAP safety rating.

As well as front, seat-mounted front-side and full-length curtain airbags, every Nissan JUKE model is fitted with advanced active-safety features created under Nissan Intelligent Mobility. These include Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking (including the capability to detect pedestrians and cyclists), Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention, with the latter ingeniously employing the brakes to ease a wandering vehicle back into its lane.

Automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist (which increases the field of visibility by 10 metres), a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driver Alert also appear as standard in the Nissan JUKE ST.

Stepping up to the ST-L adds front parking sensors, the Intelligent Around-View Monitor 360-degree camera system, Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Cruise Control. The Intelligent Around View Monitor provides a 360 degree bird’s-eye view around the vehicle, displayed on the 8.0-inch central screen, to give the driver confidence when manoeuvring in tight spaces.

The Ti model adds tyre-pressure monitoring to the already extensive safety features list.

Sporty meets stylish in the Nissan JUKE’s cabin

The all-new Nissan JUKE is transformed inside as well, with more style, more space, quality materials and advanced technology.

The Nissan JUKE cockpit is illuminated with ambient lighting (ST-L and Ti) and continues to innovate with its bold design, while improving on functionality with more space for passengers and cargo.

New soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door trim and foot-wells give a new premium feel, while a storage binnacle equipped with a USB and 12-volt charge point allows for easy phone storage and charging.

The Nissan JUKE is also equipped with Monoform seats on all grades that not only fit the sporty orientation of the vehicle, but provide improved spinal and lumbar support over longer journeys. The seats also boast bigger bolsters for better lateral support. The seats in the ST-L are part leather accented*, while the Ti boasts quilted leather accented* trim with Alcantara®.

The front seats in the Ti model also incorporate the innovative Bose® Personal® Plus audio system, which delivers a high-quality and immersive sound. Each front seat’s headrest in the Ti model is fitted with two of the eight speakers that make up the premium Bose® Personal® Plus audio system.

Space to spread out

The Nissan JUKE’s increased wheelbase, lower rear floor and redesigned front seats have improved interior space, especially for rear-seat passengers, where knee room has increased by 5.8cm and headroom has increased by 1.1cm.

Rear occupants also benefit from a larger rear door aperture and a lower (by 12mm) hip point, and both outboard rear seats are equipped with Isofix child-seat mounts.

In this new model, the rear luggage space is accessed via a lower load lip, leading to a larger cargo area, now measuring 422 litres (VDA). The rear has retained its 60/40-split fold-down function to expand the cargo space to 1305 litres (VDA) for larger items.

A pleasure to drive

The body structure of the all-new Nissan JUKE is based on the new Alliance CMF-B platform. The body is approximately 6 percent lighter and around 13 percent more rigid thanks to the greater use of ultra-high-strength steel.

The stronger platform allowed chassis engineers greater scope for suspension tuning, the result being improved ride and handling capabilities, with the MacPherson strut front suspension system boasting an approximate 22 per cent increase in lateral stiffness.

The longer, wider and taller vehicle is also quieter than its predecessor, with thicker acoustic insulation applied to more areas of the vehicle, including across the engine undercover, transmission tunnel, the bonnet, wheel arches, floor and dashboard.

Engine noise from under the sculpted nose is reduced thanks to the quietness of the new three-cylinder engine, which now sits on stiffer engine mounts. Occupants will also appreciate the lower levels of wind noise generated by the exterior mirrors, while thicker window glass has further reduced exterior noise intrusion.

Warranty

The all-new JUKE is covered by Nissan’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty+, five-year, 24-hour roadside assistance and six-year capped-price-servicing program.^

All-new Nissan JUKE grade walk

ST

Powertrain

1.0-litre 84kW/180Nm turbocharged petrol engine with seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

Idle stop/start

Paddle shifters

FWD

Connectivity

8.0-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto~

Voice recognition

Advanced Drive Assist™ Display (4.2″ TFT)

Safety

Rearview camera and rear parking sensors

Emergency Stop Signal

Forward Collision Warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Intelligent Emergency Braking (pedestrian & cyclist)

Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention

Intelligent Driver Alert

Blind Spot Warning

Traffic Sign Recognition

Active Speed Limiter

Design

Rear spoiler

Daytime running lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Comfort/Convenience

Power-folding and heated door mirrors

Auto LED headlights with High Beam Assist

Hill Start Assist

Intelligent Trace Control

Intelligent Ride Control

Seating

Monoform cloth seats

Six-way manual-adjustment driver’s seat, four-way manual-adjustment front passenger’s seat

ST+ (adds to or replaces ST specification)

Comfort/Convenience

LED Fog lights

Satellite Navigation

Heated front seats

Safety

Front parking sensors

ST-L (adds to or replaces ST+ specification)

Design

19-inch alloy wheels

Door and centre ambient lighting

Safety

Moving Object Detection

Intelligent Cruise Control

Intelligent Around-View® Monitor

Connectivity

7.0-inch TFT/Advanced Drive Assist™ Display (ADAD), driver’s binnacle

Rear USB port for charging

Six speakers

Comfort/Convenience

Drive modes (Eco/Standard/Sport)

Electric park brake with auto-hold

Seating

Leather accented* steering wheel & shift knob

Part cloth/leather seat trim

Ti (adds to or replaces ST-L specification)

Comfort/Convenience

Follow-me-home headlights

Seating

Quilted accented* leather with Alcantara® seat trim

Design

Alcantara® dashboard, knee pad & door panels

Shark-fin antenna

Illuminated `JUKE’ entry kick plates

19-inch Akari alloy wheels

Connectivity

Eight-speaker Bose® Personal® Plus audio

Safety

Tyre-pressure-monitoring system

All-new Nissan JUKE pricing

Nissan JUKE – Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)**

Trim MSRP ST $27,990 ST+ $30,740 ST-L $33,940 TI $36,490

~CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

+See Nissan.com.au/warranty for full terms and conditions.

* Leather accented features and upholstery may contain synthetic material.

^ See nissan.com.au/service to find out more and for full terms and conditions.

# Figures tested in accordance with ADR81/02 (combined test). Figures stated for the purposes of comparison amongst vehicles only. It is unlikely that this fuel-consumption figure will be achieved in real world driving conditions. Actual fuel consumption depends on factors such as traffic conditions, vehicle condition, how you drive and any accessories fitted.

**Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) are provided for media purposes only and do not include premium paint, statutory charges or other on-road costs.

SOURCE: Nissan