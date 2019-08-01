Big order for Daimler’s bus division down under

Daimler Buses has received a purchase order for 44 Euro VI chassis from Transit Systems in Australia. It is the biggest single order for Daimler’s bus division in Australia for more than a decade. The chassis are produced in the Spanish plant of Daimler Buses at Sámano and subsequently equipped with bodies from either Volgren or Gemilang. The buses are to be used in Sydney. Transit System is an Australian-based international transport company which operates in five of Australia’s biggest cities and which has obtained bus orders within some of the world’s biggest transport networks in London and Singapore. The large order also includes a comprehensive service package featuring, for example, on-site assistance by a service technician and driver training.

SOURCE: Daimler AG