Bharat Forge successfully completes acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing Private Limited

In continuation to the announcement of 17th October 2024, and post receiving approval from CCI on 22nd April 2025 for the transaction, BFL successfully concluded the acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing Private Limited (AAM India) at an Equity Value of Rs 7,464.6 million including Cash on books of the acquired entity of Rs 1,894.8 million. This cash is available for addressing future growth opportunities.

The final equity value is subject to Net Working Capital adjustments as of June 30, 2025.

We are acquiring an entity which has a formidable name in the automotive products space supplying to all major OEM across traditional and New Mobility technology. This acquisition will enable us to complement our component offerings with products solutions to OEMs in India & Globally.

