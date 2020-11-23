Best-selling Ranger pick-up now even more versatile as Ford adds conversion-ready chassis cab model

Ford is introducing a new Ranger chassis cab variant for the first time, giving customers ranging from construction to military the ability to easily create bespoke vehicles based on Europe’s best-selling pick-up and winner of the International Pick-up Award 2020.

The rugged Ranger chassis cab uses a body-on-frame construction, creating a tough donor vehicle that maximises the range of potential conversion options. Ford anticipates Ranger chassis cab’s combination of four-wheel drive-enhanced 1 off-road capability, durability and fuel efficient 2 EcoBlue diesel powertrain will drive interest from the construction, utility, blue light and recovery sectors, among many more.

Available in single-cab body style and work-oriented XL series, the Ranger chassis cab is the newest addition to the Ranger line-up that has been Europe’s best-selling pick-up each year since 2015. 3 In addition to the proven donor vehicle, Ranger chassis cab customers will also benefit from Ford’s network of more than 160 Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) converters in 13 markets to expertly deliver warranty-approved bespoke vehicles for specialist applications.

“We’ve built the Ranger chassis cab for customers who work in the most demanding environments and need a tough, off-road vehicle to carry their specialist kit,” said Paul Baynes, conversions manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Combined with Ford’s extensive QVM converter network, Ranger chassis cab enables our customers to get the job done, wherever they work.”

Proven donor vehicle

Robust, durable and proven, Ranger’s chassis features heavy-duty rear leaf spring suspension and a flat rear surface for converters to build upon – providing a versatile base for conversions up to a generous 3,270 kg gross vehicle mass. 4

The single cab design permits a maximum conversion length behind the cab of 2,518 mm. Challenging terrain will pose little issue for Ranger chassis cab conversions, with a wading depth of up to 800 mm, 237 mm of ground clearance before conversion, and a short front overhang for optimised approach angles.

Ranger chassis cab also provides 3,500 kg maximum towing capacity, enabling operators to haul extra equipment with ease. 5

Expert converters, factory support

Ford’s European network of QVM converters offers the expertise businesses require to produce safe, Ford-certified, bespoke vehicles. The company worked closely with converters to optimise the Ranger chassis cab’s potential for a wide range of conversions such as box bodies, tippers and cherry pickers. All QVM conversions come with a warranty that matches those offered on Ford’s standard vehicles.

Full chassis details in Ford’s Body, Equipment and Mounting Manual provide the comprehensive information converters require when modifying Ranger chassis cab.

Customers can further enhance their vehicle with Ford Special Vehicle Options’ range of flexible solutions, including a trailer tow electrical connector, high-performance batteries for increased electrical loads, and an interface to link conversions and vehicle signals – for example, to prevent a tipper body from operating unless the vehicle is parked and in neutral.

Capable on- and off-road

Ranger chassis cab’s 170 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers 420 Nm of torque to easily haul heavy loads, supported by a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

A selectable four-wheel drive system 1 is standard, with a simple control in the centre console enabling drivers to select rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive while on the move to best suit changing conditions. A low range four-wheel drive setting improves performance on steep hills and soft surfaces.

Customers requiring even more all-terrain capability can specify an electronically-locking rear differential and all-terrain tyres with off-road tread pattern for optimum grip. 6

Ranger chassis cab will be available to order from January 2021.

1 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle.

2 Fuel efficiency and CO 2 emission data will dependent on homologation of converted vehicles using FordEtis WLTP CO 2 Calculation Tool.

3 Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

4 Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

5 Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers. Towing limits quoted represent the maximum towing ability of the vehicle at its Gross Vehicle Mass to restart on a 12 per cent gradient at sea level. The performance and economy of all models will be reduced when used for towing.

6 All-terrain tyres available in left-hand drive markets.

SOURCE: Ford