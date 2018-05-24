Best-selling Ford Mustang upgrades extend sophisticated performance tech and B&O PLAY audio to more customers

Ford today announced further upgrades for the new Ford Mustang, enhancing performance and driving experience; comfort and convenience; and delivering more personalisation options for the world’s best-selling sports coupe.

The new Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost is for the first time offered with new Active Valve Performance Exhaust technology – previously offered only for Mustang 5.0-litre V8 models, enabling drivers to adjust the intensity of their vehicle’s exhaust note to suit their mood and the driving scenario. A stylish quad-tailpipe design also features for Mustang 5.0-litre V8.

New rev-matching technology first unveiled for the exclusive Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition model will deliver smoother downshifts as standard for new Mustang 5.0-litre V8 models with six-speed manual transmission, accompanied by a sporty “blip” of the 450PS engine.

A new B&O PLAY audio system option delivers 1000 watts of power through 12 speakers for a premium audio experience, and new colours include vintage-inspired Velocity Blue and dynamic Need for Green.

“Continuous improvement and innovation have been a huge part of Mustang’s success during the past 54 years, which includes 35,000 happy customers in Europe since first going on sale across the region in 2015,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “Our latest upgrades including rev-matching powertrain technology for sporty, precision gear-changes, and a premium 1,000-watt B&O PLAY audio system, deliver even more character and driving appeal for fans of this iconic car.”

Quiet Mode

Active Valve Performance Exhaust settings can be adjusted using Mustang’s Drive Modes – Normal, Sport, Track and Snow/Wet, and new Drag Strip Mode and customisable My Mode – via the 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument panel, as well as through the standard 4.2-inch cluster.

An innovative Quiet Mode can also be programmed to automatically limit the exhaust’s noise output at pre-programmed times of the day to avoid disturbing neighbours.

Mustang’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine delivers 290PS and 440Nm of torque alongside 31.4 mpg fuel efficiency and 199g/km CO 2 , when combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.* A more responsive and engaging driving experience is delivered with a transient overboost function for the turbocharger – triggered under heavy acceleration to provide an extra burst of boost following each up-shift.

Rev-matching for smoother gear shifts

New Ford Mustang 5.0-litre V8 drivers will benefit from rev-matching technology that uses the engine’s electronic control system to briefly “blip” the throttle as the driver downshifts – matching the engine rotation speed to that of the gear that is being selected for smooth, seamless gear-changes.

Ford’s 450PS 5.0-litre V8 engine has been further developed to deliver more power and a higher rev limit than ever before, supported by a new dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection system, delivering 23.3mpg fuel-efficiency and 270g/km CO 2 emissions when combined with Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox.*

Sensational sound and style

Customised for the new Mustang’s interior environment, the new B&O PLAY premium audio system option delivers a rich audio experience for occupants whichever seat they occupy.

The system features a dual-voice coil subwoofer for deep, crisp bass and high-performance three-way front door speakers for even sound distribution throughout the cabin, enabling customers to get the most from music streamed via Mustang’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™.

In addition, Ford earlier this year unveiled the new Ford Mustang Bullitt for Europe – celebrating the 50th anniversary the legendary Warner Bros. film – available exclusively in Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green and powered by an uprated 5.0‑litre V8 engine.**

New Ford Mustang advanced driving and driver assistance technologies include MagneRide® adjustable suspension, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Aid.

