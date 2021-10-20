“Best Global Brands 2021”: Mercedes-Benz once again world’s most valuable luxury car brand

Mercedes-Benz has cemented its top place as the only European brand in the top ten of the “Best Global Brands 2021”

Mercedes-Benz has cemented its top place as the only European brand in the top ten of the “Best Global Brands 2021”. The brand with the three-pointed star stands at number eight in the latest rankings published by renowned US brand consultancy Interbrand – a position it has held since 2018. The brand value has risen three percent since 2020 to 50.866 billion US dollars. It means that Mercedes-Benz retains its position as the world’s most valuable luxury car brand for the sixth year in a row, and the only one in the top ten.

“Our continued ranking in the top ten and the increased brand value are successes that we at team Mercedes-Benz are very proud of. This result validates our strategic direction yet again – as a company but also in terms of our brand positioning. Across all our brands, Mercedes-Benz is transitioning from a traditional understanding of luxury to a modern interpretation that emphasises aspects such as approachability, innovation and individuality, that establishes an awareness of a world of new possibilities and that inspires enthusiasm for sustainable mobility,” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications and Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing itself for becoming all-electric before the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow. The aim is to “Lead in Electric” and “Lead in Car Software”.

SOURCE: Daimler