“Best Global Brands 2018” – the star shines: Mercedes-Benz is the world’s most valuable premium automobile brand

Mercedes-Benz was able to further increase its brand value and is once again the world’s most valuable premium car brand. In the current “Best Global Brands 2018” ranking by the renowned U.S. brand consulting company Interbrand, Mercedes-Benz again climbed places in the top ten most valuable global brands and now is ranked on 8th place. Mercedes-Benz is still the only European brand in the top ten. Compared with 2017, the value of the brand grew by two percent to 48.6 billion dollars. Mercedes-Benz has continually increased its value since 2009.

“It is great news that the value of the Mercedes-Benz brand has further increased”, says Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “Once again we are the world’s most valuable premium automobile brand and are thus holding our ground in a field surrounded by big technology and consumer brands. We are delighted that people reward our new products such as the fully-electric EQC, our bold marketing campaigns such as the Grow Up campaign and new dialogue formats such as the ‘me Convention’.”

The strengths of the Mercedes-Benz brand lie in its long tradition, great innovative strength, the will to constantly reinvent itself and the abiding principle of its founding fathers only to be satisfied with the best. From the invention of the automobile to the largest manufacturer of luxury vehicles and a provider of comprehensive mobility services – Mercedes-Benz always looks for the best answers to the mobility needs of people.

Global study on brand valuation This year marks the 19th time that the annual “Best Global Brands” study has been published by Interbrand. The study is considered by leading CEOs worldwide to represent the competitive benchmark for the value of international brands. The study is designed to identify the world’s 100 most valuable brands. Interbrand’s brand valuation considers the three aspects “financial performance of the brand’s products or services”, “role of the brand in the purchase decision-making process” and “strength of the brand in relation to safeguarding the company’s future revenue”. This method is the first one to be successfully certified according to ISO 10668:2010 – an international standard that defines the basic requirements on procedures and methods for determining the monetary value of a brand.

Mercedes-Benz also occupies first place among worldwide premium automobile manufacturers in the current “Global 500 2018” ranking by the US brand valuation company Brand Finance. 500 brands were examined in the course of this study. Mercedes-Benz is in 15th place (20th place in 2017) as the most valuable European brand, with a brand value of 43.9 billion dollars (a 24 percent increase over 2017). The jury expressly recognised the modernisation of the brand, and the marketing and social media activities to reach new, younger target groups.

The complete Best Global Brands ranking can be found under: www.bestglobalbrands.com

