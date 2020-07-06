Best ever June sales results as MG Motor continues to grow strongly

MG Motor is celebrating once again after achieving its best ever June sales results. The company sold 2,025 cars in the month, its biggest ever June and its second highest volume month ever, after March 2020. In addition, MG Motor achieved a record market share of 1.4%, the highest monthly figure it’s achieved so far.

Year-to-date, MG’s sales have increased by 23% versus the same period in 2019, a remarkable result given the fact that showrooms across the country were closed for almost three months during the recent lockdown. MG’s market share now stands at 1.2%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points. The main volume driver this year has been the MG ZS EV, a family-friendly SUV which is currently the third highest selling fully electric car in the UK.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK said “June was a tremendous month for MG as we smashed our volume and market share records. I’m so pleased for our dealers across the UK who have come through a challenging time wide awake and fighting fit. Their hard work has delivered this result and I pay tribute to their resilience. In the second half of 2020 we look forward to welcoming even more new customers to the MG brand, especially those seeking value-for-money electric motoring”.

