Best deals on LADA cars in July

LADA announces promotions in July that allow to buy a new car with maximum profit.

The updated terms of state programs continue to apply. All models and configurations of LADA cars (including the Niva) participate in the state programs. 10% profit when buying a car on credit is provided to:

buyers purchasing a car for the first time;

families with one or more minor children (including those under guardianship or guardianship);

employees of medical organizations of the state health system;

customers who rent a car for trade-in older than 6 years (with a period of ownership of more than 1 year).

LADA sales support programs also continue to operate:

Trade-In: profit from 20 to 50 thousand rubles when passing a used car to offset the cost of a new one.;

LADA FINANCE: benefit from 20 to 30 thousand rubles when buying a car under its own credit program;

LADA Leasing: profit from 30 to 40 thousand rubles when buying a car on lease

Moreover, in July LADA dealers, who cooperate with RN Bank, provide protection against job loss with each loan for the purchase of a car: in case of an insured event, the insurance company will pay 20,000 rubles a month for up to 6 months.

For more information about the conditions for granting benefits and summing up your own and state programs, please visit the website lada.ru and LADA dealers.

SOURCE: LADA