Best deals on LADA cars in August

LADA announces promotions in August that allow to buy a new car at the best possible price.

The updated terms of state programs continue to apply. All models and modifications of LADA cars participate in state program, except LADA Niva.

10% profit when buying a car on credit is provided to:

‘First car’ for first-time buyers;

‘Family car’ for families with one or more minor children (including those under guardianship or patronage);

Employees of medical organizations of the state health system;

Preferential credit program for those who sell their vehicle over the age of 6 years by paying part of the down payment (with a period of ownership of more than 1 year).

There is also a program to support sales of LADA CNG cars in accordance with the rules for providing subsidies from the Federal budget to manufacturers of equipment that uses natural gas as motor fuel. Buying a bi-fuel car from an official LADA dealer, it is possible to get a discount of 138 000 rubles. Noticed that in the LADA model range there are three CNG series models: Vesta sedan, Largus station wagon and Largus van.

The benefits of state programs are combined with Ladas own sales support programs.For more information about the conditions for granting benefits and summing up your own and state programs, please visit the website lada.ru and LADA dealers.

