Best of the best: Volkswagen Van centres celebrate success in style

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has recognised the achievements of its top performing Van Centres at its annual performance awards event, held in Manchester at the weekend for representatives from the brand’s 72 dedicated Van Centres and 24 Authorised Repairers.

Following a highly successful year, in which Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles completed its range renewal by launching the all-new multi-award-winning Crafter, the awards recognise the importance of the dedicated Van Centre network in not only selling vehicles to customers, but also living out the brand’s Working With You promise, and delivering consistently high levels of service and in-life support.

For 2017, six category awards were given to recognise performance across a number of key areas, from new and used sales, through customer satisfaction and loyalty to Authorised Repairers. There are also three top Van Centre accolades which recognise overall results.

The big winner this year was the JCT600 group, which claimed four awards, including the top Overall Award for the best performing Van Centre for JCT600 Volkswagen Van Centre in Hull. Marshall Van Centre Oxford was the top performer in Aftersales, while JCT600 Van Service Wakefield was the top performing Authorised Repairer.

Overall Top Performer Awards

Gold Award: JCT600 Volkswagen Van Centre Hull

Silver Award: Citygate Van Centre Wooburn Green

Bronze Award: Marshall Van Centre Oxford

Accolades were also given for individual business area performances. The category winners were as follows:

Sales Performance Award: JCT600 Volkswagen Van Centre Hull

Aftersales Performance Award: Marshall Van Centre Oxford

Satisfaction Performance Award: Robinsons Van Centre Norwich /

JCT600 Volkswagen Van Centre Sheffield (joint winners)

Loyalty Performance Award: Volkswagen Van Centre Cheltenham

Top Authorised Repairer: JCT600 Van Service Wakefield

Used Van Centre: Marshall Van Centre Bridgwater

Presenting the awards, Carl zu Dohna, Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, commented: ‘Our dedicated UK Van Centre network is the backbone of our business, with staff doing a great job selling our products, but most importantly giving our customers the aftersales and in-life support that keeps their businesses moving. We have some new winners this year, and I’m grateful to each and every one of the people who work in the network for their hard work and commitment.’

For details of all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Van Centres or for more information on its award-winning range of products and services visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.