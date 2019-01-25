Bentley to introduce celebratory Centenary model

To celebrate its landmark centenary year in 2019, Bentley will introduce a special edition model inspired by one of its iconic racing models, at the Geneva International Motor Show (05.03.19).

Visit www.bentleymotors.com/CentenaryEdition and register your interest to stay informed.

Bentley’s Centenary – 100 Years of Extraordinary

In 1919 Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”. This guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since, pushing the brand forward and making it the leader in automotive luxury around the world today.

The 10th of July 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year and this extraordinary milestone – reached by only a special few companies – will be a cause for celebration of the company’s history, its global success today and its exciting future.

SOURCE: Bentley