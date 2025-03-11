Bentley: ‘The Black Rose’ Batur revealed, featuring 3D printed rose gold

‘The Black Rose’ – a special customer commission, and one of only three right-hand-drive Baturs – revealed by Bentley

Bentley has unveiled a truly exceptional example of the co-creation commissioning journey every Batur customer experiences, with a unique result – a car christened ‘The Black Rose’, and themed around the beauty of rose gold.

The Black Rose is one of 18 Baturs being built by Mulliner’s Bespoke Studio, and results from an extensive co-creation journey between the client and Mulliner’s design team. This exquisite car features bespoke ‘Black Rose’ metallic paintwork commissioned by Mulliner exclusively for the customer, with a gloss Beluga upper body. Satin Rose Gold accents adorn the front grille, ‘endless bonnet line’ brightware, mirror caps, lower body kit and 22” tri-tone wheels, which surround the impressive carbon ceramic brakes with black calipers.

Inside, the rich darkness of the hides, fascias and fabrics is punctuated only by the glint of rose gold. An automotive industry first, Bentley’s gold Additive Manufacturing (AM) 3D printing technique adds up to 210 grams of hallmarked 18-karat rose gold to the interior of the coachbuilt coupe at key driver touchpoints. These include the Drive Mode Selector and Bentley’s iconic Organ Stop vent controls on the dashboard, as well as a rose gold insert marker on the steering wheel, exemplifying the level of bespoke detailing on offer.

Surrounding the rose gold elements is a cabin that provides a dark canvas of materials working in perfect harmony – rich Beluga leather, charcoal grey tweed fabric, and veneers painted in Black Rose metallic paint to compliment the exterior.

Industry first in three dimensional printed gold

Bentley Motors has collaborated with renowned goldsmiths Cooksongold in an industry first to combine new and advanced manufacturing technologies with more traditional materials and finishing techniques. Utilising sustainably sourced raw materials from 100 percent recycled jewellery reflects the manufacturers’ commitment to sustainable luxury.

All parts produced for the Batur are hallmarked in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter as a sign of having solid material authenticity. Additionally, any parts manufactured in 2022 also receive the Jubilee hallmark, celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year.

In 2022, Bentley committed a total of £3 million investment to double the AM capacity at the Crewe factory, converting three dimensional CAD models into physical parts.

Hallmarked 18-karat rose gold is one of many innovative finishes that customers have the choice of exploring in the Batur through Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division. From aerospace-inspired titanium to sustainable, leather-like textiles made from by-products of the coffee roasting process, choices like these only add to the immense range of leathers, woods and other options. The only limit is the imagination of the individual customer.

The art of commissioning

From the Roaring Twenties onwards, Mulliner coachbuilt bespoke bodies for some of the world’s most iconic Bentleys, including the famous R-Type Continental of 1952.

Today, Mulliner operates as Bentley’s bespoke division, delivering everything from personal commissions to coachbuilt cars. It offers an exclusive, face-to-face service for customers who demand the rarest and most exquisite vehicles, often co-designing features and finishes to suit the unique tastes of the individual.

Restricted to just 18 exclusive examples, the Batur signified the start of a design revolution at Bentley, and its success has been followed by the Batur Convertible, unveiled in May 2024. The Batur Convertible is the third car in Mulliner’s Coachbuilt family, following the Bacalar barchetta and the Batur coupe. Strictly limited to just 16 units, the Batur Convertible is the most powerful W12-powered drop-top Grand Tourer in Bentley’s history.

SOURCE: Bentley