Bentley Stockholm to open brand new facility in the Swedish capital

New showroom offers a dedicated Bentley sales and aftersales area

Bentley Stockholm is set to strengthen its presence in the Swedish capital with the opening of a new facility in Järfälla. Located at Allmänningsvägen 73, the new showroom and workshop is designed to provide an exclusive sales and aftersales experience for Bentley customers and enthusiasts, showcasing the brand’s performance, innovation and craftsmanship.

The exclusive showroom, spanning 450 square meters, is designed to provide an immersive brand experience and will feature a private configuration area, allowing customers to tailor their Bentley with a vast selection of materials, finishes, and bespoke options. Complementing the showroom, a dedicated aftersales area will ensure a seamless ownership experience, including an authorised service workshop, a spare parts department, and two lifts exclusively for Bentley vehicles.

The new facility will be operated by Semler Premium, Bentley’s trusted partner in Denmark for over 20 years, marking its expansion into the Swedish market, ensuring Bentley customers continue to receive the highest levels of service and expertise.

Bentley’s latest models take centre stage at the event, led by the next-generation Continental GT—the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built. This grand tourer is equipped with an all-new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, delivering an impressive 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque while significantly reducing CO₂ emissions to just 29 g/km. This improved efficiency not only enhances sustainability but also brings advantages in markets where emissions-based regulations play a key role.

Its exceptional performance is matched by an advanced chassis system featuring new two-chamber air springs, dual-valve dampers, Bentley Dynamic Ride (48V active anti-roll control), an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD), and torque vectoring. These innovations ensure outstanding body control and the smoothest, most refined ride in Continental GT history, further enhanced by a first-ever 49:51 rear-biased weight distribution.

Accompanying the grand tourer is the Flying Spur, Bentley’s ultimate expression of luxury sedans, seamlessly blending dynamic performance with handcrafted elegance. Completing the lineup, the Bentayga S Black Edition delivers the perfect combination of versatility, power, and comfort.

Richard Leopold, Regional Director for Europe, UK & MEAI, commented: “The opening of Bentley Stockholm with Semler Premium marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the Swedish market. We are delighted to introduce a state-of-the-art showroom and service facility in Stockholm. The new Continental GT, with its cutting-edge technology, unmatched precision, and striking design, is a true reflection of Bentley’s commitment to innovation, and we look forward to offering this exceptional model to our Swedish customers. I wish Jonas and the team continued success as they embark on this exciting new chapter.”

Jonas Haglund, General Manager of Bentley Stockholm, added: “Sweden has a strong appreciation for craftsmanship, design, and performance, making it an ideal home for Bentley. From the latest models to our bespoke Mulliner personalisation services, Bentley Stockholm will be a destination where our customers can immerse themselves in the brand. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and offering our customers the best experience.”

SOURCE: Bentley