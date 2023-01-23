Bentley seeks extraordinary talent to accelerate path to full electrification

Bentley launches phased recruitment drive creating 200 new vacancies

Bentley Motors today announced a recruitment drive creating 200 new roles as the luxury marque accelerates its forward-thinking Beyond100 strategy, the boldest plan of its kind in the sector. Working across multiple disciplines to support delivery of the ambitious Five-in-Five plan, which commits Bentley to launching five new electric models by 2030, the growth will help redefine Bentley’s credentials as the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility.

Further information on the current vacancies can be found at www.bentleycareers.com with applications opening today. Whilst the positions cover multiple departments, approximately 50 per cent are focused on electrical competencies as Bentley aims for full electrification of its product range within seven years.

Although roles are based at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, the company has introduced hybrid working – a blend of onsite and remote working. Within brand new engineering offices, following multi-million pound investment, Bentley has added collaboration zones to promote interaction, and moved to hot desks or no individual offices, to both save space and encourage more impromptu discussion and greater teamwork.

Commenting on the opportunities, Dr. Matthias Rabe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Research and Development, said:

“Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. Extraordinary products have always been at the heart of our business, however tomorrow’s engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business. We are looking for true innovators, who can create the new future of automotive, support our product ambitions and shape our Beyond100 vision as we aim for leadership within sustainable luxury mobility.”

As well as the need for electrical engineers, vacancies will cover the full spectrum of the business, from engineering project managers to buyers.

Bentley’s emphasis on becoming an employer of choice forms a key part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy. This is underpinned by a focus on attracting a wide-range of talent, including problem solvers and digital innovators from all walks of life, with the aim of achieving greater diversity moving forward.

This commitment was endorsed by the Top Employers Institute which earlier this month named Bentley as the sole UK-based automotive manufacturer ‘Top Employer’ for the twelve successive year, highlighting Bentley’s approach to employee wellbeing, values, ethics and integrity, alongside Bentley’s focus on sustainability, digitalisation and diversity and inclusion.

SOURCE: Bentley