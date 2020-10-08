Bentley secures latest ISO standards for energy and environmental management

Bentley Motors’ headquarters in Crewe has been successfully reaccredited with the latest ISO 14001:2015 environmental management standard and ISO 50001:2018 energy management standards.

The Pyms Lane site, where all Bentley models are designed, engineered and manufactured, was the first automotive plant in the UK to achieve the ISO 14001 standard in 1999. This makes it one of the longest-standing examples of environmental best practise in the sector through an ongoing focus on reducing waste, energy and water use, whilst maximising recycling and biodiversity.

Further steps have focused on energy management, including energy monitoring systems and the installation of the UK’s largest solar car port. Bentley’s total on-site solar panel energy capacity is now 7.7MW and this has helped to ensure the successful reaccreditation of ISO 50001 – a standard the company has held continuously since 2011. Bentley’s approach to onsite renewable energy generation also played a key part in achieving PAS 2060 carbon neutral certification from the Carbon Trust for the first time – one year ago this week.

All three standards are considered key industry benchmarks and are only awarded following a complex audit and independent certification and verification.

Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, Peter Bosch explains:

“Adopting and achieving the highest standards of environmental compliance is a key part of our sustainability strategy as we aim to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and become leaders in sustainable luxury mobility.

“Successfully achieving both the ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 reaccreditations – alongside the carbon neutral status we secured last year, is the result of a long-term strategy that has seen us investing in onsite renewable solar energy and switching to green gas. We have also consistently and comprehensively reviewed all aspects of our operations to reduce water and energy use, waste and emissions – whilst maximising biodiversity.

“We’re continuing to innovate in this area with a future focus on onsite logistics and new low energy buildings and facilities.”

The company, which celebrated its centenary year in 2019, aims to set out further details of its “Beyond100” plan to become the leader in sustainable luxury mobility next month.

SOURCE: Bentley