Bentley reveals exclusive Flying Spur First Edition at the Elton John AIDs Foundation Gala

Bentley announces the arrival of the Flying Spur First Edition at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala, where it will be auctioned in support of the fund-raising charity at the inaugural Midsummer Party, Picozzi’s Villa Dorane, on July 24th.

With astounding attention to detail, sculpted surfaces and intelligent technology the Flying Spur First Edition, limited to just 12 months of production, is rare, collectable and incredibly luxurious. Taking the driver on a journey of constant discovery this collector’s car inspires the imagination with its elegant form and intuitive interaction.

With an acceleration rate of 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds this world-leading sedan delivers extreme power and agility, through an Active All-Wheel Drive System and All Wheel steering that ensures maximum sure-footedness and an engaging driving experience on demand.

Performance is a crucial part of what makes the Flying Spur First Edition one of the world’s most dramatic and captivating cars, delivered via a state-of-the-art W12 engine, with its relaxed yet seemingly endless power delivery. An 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission maximises smooth acceleration and quick gearshifts, delivering improved fuel economy and efficiency.

All the individual elements combine to provide an exhilarating experience, a balance of poise and breath-taking pace, whether you are crossing continents as a Grand Tourer or on a city commute.

A range of totally exclusive features is found in the Flying Spur First Edition. This extraordinary limited edition model will display a First Edition exterior badge and a First Edition Fascia badge – a Union Jack flag with the numeral 1 in the centre; a choice of First Edition Bentley Winged Emblems embroidered into the headrests; and First Edition treadplates – presenting the Union Jack flag with First Edition written through the centre.

The very best of design, technology and craftsmanship, the Flying Spur First Edition includes as standard some of the most luxurious interior and exterior features below that are usually optional, and has been impressively thought through to take Bentley into the next century.

The electronic Flying B mascot, undoubtedly one of the most iconic elements of the new model, has been exquisitely redesigned and is featured for the first time since 1959. The wings illuminate and the mascot deploys electronically when the owner approaches and unlocks the car.

One truly distinctive feature is the Bentley Rotating Display, which enables switching between technology and classic design, allowing you to choose either. A technologically progressive touchscreen display, controlling apps, media and vehicle systems; a clean and beautifully veneered fascia; or three classic analogue dials – one for temperature, one which is a compass, and one which is a journey timer (chronograph). So you can take a technology break if you want to switch off at any time.

The Touring Specification enhances every journey by the fitting of cutting-edge systems, including lane assist, night vision, head-up display and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. These innovative features empower drivers with the latest safety and sensing technology, suiting a fast-paced and sophisticated lifestyle.

Mood lighting is configurable so the cabin can be personalised, with a choice of seven different colours in two variations – vibrant or muted. These mean the driver or passengers can set the colour of the highlighted ring around the interior to suit their mood and separately adjust the ambient lighting as well as the light intensity. The mood lighting also follows the wing shapes found throughout the interior.

In addition to the single veneer options, dual finish veneers offer all veneer species as an upper accent veneer over Grand Black, which offers another level of refinement and execution to cabin if desired.

New wheel designs add to the perfect proportions of this luxury sedan with 22 inch Mulliner Driving Specification alloy wheels included in the First Edition, resulting in an assertive, contemporary look with unparalleled levels of execution in the detail.

Finally, a panoramic sunroof, where the front panel tilts and slides rearwards over the top of the fixed panel to open, is another sumptuous element of the cabin which demonstrates Bentley’s craft and creativity, keeping the customer always in mind. Colour-match Alcantara blinds can be deployed electrically when the sun is at its highest and keeping cool is a priority.

SOURCE: Bentley