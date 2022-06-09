Bentley Oslo officially opens its doors while the Flying Spur Hybrid hits the Norwegian roads

Bentley Oslo officially inaugurates its new facilities in Billingstad – Oslo’s automotive city hub

Bentley Oslo officially opens its premises in the capital of Norway to its brand friends now able to benefit from a state-of-the-art 350 sqm premises, presenting each model of the strongest Bentley product portfolio ever.

Situated next to the E18 and the E16, the facility is ideally positioned offering an easy access to visitors coming from the North and South of the country. A commissioning area is dedicated to help visitors create their own personalised Bentley and for those who would like to explore more, they will be directed to the world of Mulliner, Bentley’s customization department, in charge of realising unique creative ideas and one-off masterpieces.

For this special occasion, the star of the evening is the Flying Spur Hybrid in Patina with a Beluga interior. The model is the second to be electrified in Bentley’s range and certified as the most efficient and economic Bentley to date with an average CO2 figure of just 75 g/km. Without compromising luxury or performance, the advanced E-Motor delivers the same flexibility and practicality associated with the W12 and V8 powertrains available today. Also present for the occasion, is the S1 Continental Flying Spur from 1958, which inspired the design of today’s Flying Spur range, the first bespoke interpretation of a four-door Continental. Reinforcing the brand’s commitment to become the leader in luxury sustainable mobility, the Bentayga Hybrid is also present.

Recently, Bentley announced the acceleration of its Beyond100 strategy, the boldest plan of its kind in the sector. To support the strategy, the Five-in-Five plan is key and engages the brand to launch a new electric model each year from 2025 onwards. With a £2.5 billion sustainable investment, Bentley is preparing Crewe for the future and next generation of products, by turning the historic site into a ‘Dream Factory’ – a digital, zero environmental impact, flexible and high-value manufacturing facility. Focusing on reducing water consumption, waste to landfill and other environmental impacts for every vehicle built in Crewe to an absolute minimum until 2030.

Balazs Rooz, Regional Director Bentley Motors Europe, commented:

“I am pleased to officially open the home of Bentley in Norway, and see the development, growth and interest for our electrified model range and our forward-thinking Beyond100 strategy. Being a pioneering and steering market in terms of sustainability, Norway is aligned with our plans and strategy for the future as well as a great place to see the upcoming trends in luxury sustainable mobility.”

Commenting further, Christian Gottschalk, Dealer Principal Bentley Oslo, says:

“Bentley Oslo is excited to present the new electrified addition to its customers. We are looking forward to the next steps of the Beyond100 strategy, important to our market, customers and friends of the brand. From our side, we will ensure that our customers get the best service and experience possible.”

SOURCE: Bentley