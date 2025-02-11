Bentley opens doors of new Excellence Centre for Quality & Launch

Bentley Motors officially opens new state-of-the-art Excellence Centre for Quality & Launch at the company’s headquarters in Crewe

Bentley Motors has officially opened its new state-of-the-art Excellence Centre for Quality & Launch. The new facility, opened today by Gunnar Kilian, Member of the Board of Management at Volkswagen AG, and Bentley’s Board of Management, will be pivotal to the brand’s preparations for the first Bentley BEV. The world’s first Urban Luxury SUV will be launched next year and today’s opening sets a key milestone in transforming the 85-year old site for a new age of electrification.

Bentley’s industry-leading Beyond100+ strategy will see the company reinvent its entire product range to support an electrified future. The company’s new digital, zero environmental impact, manufacturing and quality facility will support new technologies and the development of Bentley’s first BEV, setting a new benchmark for best-in-class luxury cars of the future.

The Excellence Centre for Quality & Launch is located across two floors, covering a total of 8,000 sqm. The centre houses a production proving ground and a mini assembly line to test future BEV assembly. It also includes a technical centre for future materials testing, high precision dimensional measurement, vehicle analysis and reliability. All dedicated to ensuring the quality, performance and longevity expected of every luxury car.

Commenting on the developments. Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, said: “The Excellence Centre for Quality & Launch is a key building block for the successful delivery of the Beyond100+ strategy. The facility represents a significant step forward in transforming our historic Crewe site into a world-leading hub for sustainable luxury automotive production.”

“The new facility will be a collaborative workspace for both Quality & Launch teams and will play a crucial role in upholding the unparalleled quality, precision, and craftsmanship that defines Bentley, as we deliver our first fully electric vehicle.”

SOURCE: Bentley