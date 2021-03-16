Bentley: New Continental GT Speed gains traction

Bentley Motors is preparing to unveil the most dynamic road car in its 101 year history.

Designed, engineered, developed and handcrafted in Bentley’s carbon neutral luxury automotive factory, the new third-generation Continental GT Speed is the ultimate performance-focused interpretation of the world’s benchmark luxury Grand Tourer.

With highly advanced chassis technology, and styling cues specific to Continental GT Speed, the extraordinary journey continues at 16:00 GMT, 23rd March 2021.

SOURCE: Bentley