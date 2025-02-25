Bentley: Mulliner legacy colours return for new Bentayga Atelier Edition

New Limited Edition for Bentayga showcases clean, contemporary luxury aesthetic

The new Atelier Edition for Bentayga offers a beguiling combination of limited-edition exclusivity, contemporary design and cosseting luxury. Complementing a thoughtfully curated package of exterior and interior features, the Atelier Edition is offered in six distinctive colour combinations. These include five Mulliner Legacy colours and feature exterior detailing finishes that are unique to this model. The new Atelier Edition is available for the Bentayga V8 and Hybrid, as well as the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB).

The five legacy exterior colours, Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite and Light Emerald and are joined by a new additional colour, Obsidian Crystal to form the six curated colour combinations. Rubino stunned the crowds at Frankfurt Motor Show with the launch of the third generation Continental GT, Porcelain provided a beautiful exterior colour to compliment the introduction of the Mulliner range for Continental, and Quartzite emphasised the performance look of the S range for all models.

Alternatively, customers have the entire range of Bentley finishes to select from should they prefer. Completing the package are sought-after options such as mood lighting, Bentley Dynamic Ride (where available), Harmony Diamond upholstery quilting – Bentley’s most comfort-focused quilting option – and the five-seat Comfort Specification.

Six curated colour combinations

While customers may choose any exterior colour from the full paint range, the Atelier Edition’s designers have curated six recommended colour specifications, combining exterior finishes with a two-colour interior where the secondary hide colour is matched by piano finishes on centre stack and veneer carriers.

For the first colour combination, Light Onyx, a warm grey Mulliner legacy finish, is matched to an interior where the main hide is Linen and the secondary hide is Imperial Blue. The recommended finish for fascia and waistrails is diamond brushed aluminium.

The second colour combination features a new finish specially created for the Bentayga Atelier Edition. Dramatic Obsidian Crystal is complemented by a secondary hide of Beluga with a main hide of Saddle, while fascia and waistrails are Open Pore Dark-stained Walnut.

Colour combination three offers another Mulliner legacy finish, Light Emerald, paired with an interior of Cumbrian Green and Portland. The diamond brushed aluminium on the fascia and waistrails is a subtle echo of the Hallmark Satin finish that appears on the exterior.

The fourth combination takes the deep red of Rubino exterior finish and pairs it with a Cricketball secondary hide colour in the interior. Cricketball contrast stitching and veneer carriers stand out beautifully against the understated Gravity Grey main hide upholstery and the brushed aluminium finish on fascia and waistrails.

Owners living in warmer, sunnier climates may be drawn to the lighter tone of Porcelain exterior finish. This Mulliner legacy shade is matched with an interior where the main hide is Portland and the secondary hide Burnt Oak. A fascia and waistrails in Open Pore Koa maintain the mood of contemporary luxury while the finish for the centre stack, picnic tables (if applicable) and console is executed in Piano Burnt Oak.

The sixth and final recommended colour combination takes Quartzite, an elegant grey, and pairs it with a two-colour interior of Linen and Gravity Grey. Fascia and waistrails in Piano Linen are framed by veneer carriers in Gravity Grey.

Exterior: subtle distinction in Hallmark Satin

The exterior of the Bentayga Atelier Edition strikes a note of assured elegance thanks to its combination of subtle details. These include a vertical vane chrome grille behind which is a second, matrix grille in Hallmark Satin. Hallmark Satin finish can also be found on the front and rear bumper valances, while the 22” ten-spoke alloy wheels feature a bright machined finish in satin with painted pockets in Tungsten Satin. The wing vent with the Atelier Edition features Tungsten Satin as a background finish.

Interior: clean, elegant luxury aesthetic

On opening the doors, the driver and passengers are greeted by an animated welcome light sequence that is unique to the Atelier Edition. On entry, they step over Atelier Edition treadplates with the inscription ‘Hand Crafted in Crewe, England’. Visual and tactile delights include Harmony Diamond quilting with a single, elongated diamond picked out in contrast stitching matched to the secondary hide colour. The same contrast colour features as piping on the headrests and painted veneer carriers. Small Atelier Edition brand tags on the headrests provide a finishing touch.

A comprehensive specification

Customers may feel little need to scan the options catalogue as many of the most sought-after Mulliner options are included as standard. Features include self-levelling wheel badges, the iconic ‘jewel’ filler cap, mood lighting, Bentley Diamond Illumination and the five-seat Comfort Specification. Owners of the V8 models, whether the standard wheelbase Bentayga V8 or the Bentayga EWB, will also enjoy Bentley Dynamic Ride with all-wheel steer.

Each of the Atelier Edition Bentayga’s produced, will showcase the painstaking craftsmanship, contemporary luxury and effortless performance, offered by this latest model.

*Specifications may vary between region.

SOURCE: Bentley