Bentley: Mulliner celebrates new personal commissioning milestone

2022 proves the most successful year for Mulliner Bespoke with over 500 personal commission projects created within 12 calendar months

The Mulliner Design team celebrates a new milestone in personal commissions, after creating 500 unique Mulliner Bentley projects for customers around the world in just 12 calendar months. The team’s portfolio includes coachbuilt cars such as the Batur, heritage limited editions including the Blower, and a wide variety of stunning and unique customer projects.

The 500th Mulliner commission is destined for a UK customer. One of the first Flying Spur S Hybrid to be personalised showcasing Spark, a new Blue exterior colour. Complemented by Blackline specification exterior brightwork and 22” ten-spoke Sports wheels in black. The illuminated Flying B that surmounts the black radiator grille in gloss black completes the dramatic effect.

Inside, monochromatic high gloss carbon fibre veneer and diamond quilted Beluga hide upholstery bring out the jewel-like brilliance of the polished metal air vents, dial bezels and controls. This palette is brilliantly contrasted by flashes of Klein Blue hide on the seats and around the perimeter of the floor mats. Klein Blue hide is also used for the contrast steering wheel’s six o’clock spoke and gearlever – the sparing use of this colour making it all the more effective.

Established in 2014, the Mulliner Design team operates within the Bentley styling studio, ensuring that Bentley DNA is at the heart of every commission. The previous milestone for the team of 1,000 personal commissions took seven years to complete. This year’s stellar achievement of 500 individual projects reflects the growing demand for bespoke creativity, from satin paint finishes and bespoke colourways to intricate inlays and embroidery.

Paul Dickinson, Chief Commercial Officer Mulliner & Motorsport comments: “Reaching the milestone 500th Commission in a year would not have been possible without the ongoing support of both the main Bentley Design Studio and all the other functions of the wider Mulliner Team. 2021 had already been a record year for Mulliner Design that saw the team needing to grow by 50% to meet customer demands and in 2022 that team has really been tested as it has seen a year-on-year increase of 85% in customer / retailer commissions. Their hard work, dedication and passion to each and every one of these commissions means that we have never had such beautiful examples of personalisation leaving Crewe.”

Inspired by the majestic marlin

Mulliner commissions accommodate a broad spectrum of customer visions, from the wild colours of the Continental GT Convertible designed by Romero Britto and displayed at Miami Art Basel to the subtle sophistication of the ‘Surgeon’ Flying Spur in Anthracite and Bronze satin revealed at the same event.

Further 2022 highlights include a Continental GT commissioned by Bentley Tampa Bay. Its shimmering Marlin blue satin paint finish and polished steel brightwork are complemented by the Styling Specification’s front bumper splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler. These are finished in a unique tri-colour coachline with the top face in Marlin Blue satin, a mid-layer pinstripe in Monaco Yellow satin and a bottom face in Arctica White satin, a colour scheme that vividly evokes the distinctive colours of the blue marlin, one of the fastest fish on the planet.

Inside, a bespoke colour split uses Mulliner White main hide with Imperial Blue as the secondary hide. The choice of Signal Yellow seat piping echoes the exterior’s tri-colour theme; the same shade is also used as a fine pinstripe between the dual veneer fascia and waist rails in Piano Marlin satin over Piano Mulliner White. Diamond quilted areas on the Mulliner White door panels and seats are stitched in alternating Imperial blue and Signal Yellow, and the centre console is finished in bright tint engine spin.

Subtle perfection in Arctica and Dragonfly

Another 2022 commission that makes understated use of a contrast colour is a Continental GT Convertible commissioned by Bentley Naples in Florida. With its Blackline specification brightwork, 22” Speed wheels in gloss black and solid Arctica White exterior finish it is the epitome of sophistication, where the eye is drawn to the Dragonfly Blue pinstripe that edges the Styling Specification’s body kit.

On entering the cockpit, the main and secondary hide colours of Arctic and Porpoise are enlivened by an accent hide in Dragonfly, creating a bespoke colour split. The dual veneer fascia and waist rails are in high gloss Piano Dragonfly over Piano Arctica white, matched to the hide colours. A fine Beluga painted pinstripe separates the two Piano veneers. Finishing touches include embroidered Bentley emblems on each seat headrest in Dragonfly and bespoke Naples Arctica Collection treadplates.

Lunar inspiration for four remarkable Bentayga commissions.

Our planetary close cousin the moon has long fascinated artists and astronomers alike. Its ghostly light has inspired a series of four darkly compelling Bentayga designs commissioned by Bentley Tampa Bay named the Ominous Collection.

All four designs feature bespoke ‘Ominous Collection’ treadplates and seat insert embroidery that features the phases of the moon from new moon to waning crescent. For symmetry, the embroidered moon phases on the left-hand seats mirror those on the right.

Exterior colour schemes include a Bentayga Azure in Titan Grey with Blackline Specification and Mandarin pinstripe on the Styling Specification body kit. Its interior maintains the low-key mood with satin carbon fibre to all veneered surfaces and upholstery in Beluga. A flash of brilliance is provided by the contrast stitching in Mandarin, which is used for the diamond quilting on seat uppers and door inserts. Mandarin is also employed as an accent colour on the steering wheel 6 o’clock tab and console.

Mandarin takes centre stage as the main exterior finish on the second of the Ominous Bentayga models, which again uses satin carbon fibre veneer and Beluga upholstery relieved by Mandarin contrast stitching for the interior scheme.

The third design takes Oxford Blue as its exterior finish, with an interior based on Mulliner’s colour split B. Newly developed Ocean Blue, is the main hide with Beluga as the secondary hide and contrast stitching in White. Unusually, the Piano gloss veneered surfaces are in Ocean blue, carefully colour matched to the main hide.

The final Ominous Collection Bentayga features a bespoke two-tone exterior in Onyx over Verdant, with 22” ten-spoke directional wheels in black. Inside, Cumbrian green is used as the main hide with Beluga on secondary surfaces. Fascia and waist rails are in gloss carbon fibre, while the seats and doors feature twin stitched palm fluting in a bespoke shade of green alternating with Portland. Hand cross stitching is in Portland throughout the cabin.

