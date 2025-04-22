Bentley Motors marks Earth Day with launch of its third Sustainability Report

Bentley Motors publishes its third annual Sustainability Report on Earth Day, reinforcing its commitment to responsible luxury

Bentley Motors today reaffirms its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its third annual Sustainability Report, published on Earth Day. The report details significant achievements over the past year as part of the company’s Beyond100+ strategy, positioning Bentley as a leader in sustainability and sustainable automotive craftsmanship. The full report is available to read online.

Driving decarbonisation: paving the way for an electric future

Bentley remains steadfast in its journey to full electrification, with all models now available with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options. The final chapter of the iconic W12 engine concluded in 2024, representing a key milestone as Bentley redefines its engineering future. The brand’s first fully electric model, the world’s first true Luxury Urban SUV, is set to be revealed in 2026, followed by an ambitious commitment to introduce a new PHEV or battery electric vehicle (BEV) every year for the next decade. As part of our electrification journey, we are developing an ecosystem of measures to reduce our total carbon footprint and work towards net zero, looking across the supply chain and use phase of our cars.

Beyond its product range, Bentley’s Crewe headquarters remains a benchmark for sustainable manufacturing. Since 2017, the site has operated on 100 per cent green electricity, and since 2019, on 100 per cent green gas. In 2024, the company achieved its fifth consecutive year of carbon neutrality, now verified by LRQA under the PAS 2060 standard.

Innovation and craftsmanship: AI-powered sustainability

Bentley’s relentless pursuit of responsible luxury has led to industry-first innovations, including the introduction of AI-driven hide inspection. This pioneering technology enhances the sustainability of Bentley’s iconic leather interiors by reducing waste and optimising material usage, showcasing how cutting-edge innovation and traditional craftsmanship can coexist seamlessly.

Investing in people and the future of manufacturing

2024 marked a significant step in Bentley’s Dream Factory transformation with major developments across three key facilities. The Engineering Technical Centre (ETC) enhanced innovation through virtual testing and 3D printing, supporting Bentley’s electrification goals. The Excellence Centre for Quality and Launch (ECQL) is driving advanced testing and AI integration to improve quality and streamline development. Meanwhile, updates to the Technical Conformity Centre (TCC) have reduced emissions by localising compliance testing to Crewe, further aligning operations with our Beyond100+ strategy.

Bentley’s people remain at the heart of its transformation. Recognised as a UK Top Employer for the 14th consecutive year, the company has prioritised workforce development, diversity, and employee wellbeing. Investments in future skills training, including high-voltage and electrification programmes, ensure Bentley’s employees are equipped to lead the transition to an all-electric future. The company has introduced a five-year skills transformation training programme focused on electrification, digitalisation, and advanced manufacturing techniques, fostering a highly skilled workforce for the future of mobility. By 2027, the ambition is to deliver 10,000 learning outcomes ensuring that the Bentley workforce remains at the forefront of industry innovation.

A commitment to responsible luxury

Bentley remains dedicated to making a positive impact beyond its vehicles and operations. In 2024, over €2 million was donated to charitable initiatives globally through the award-winning Advancing Life Chances programme and Environmental Foundation. This funding reinforces Bentley’s broader responsibility to both people and the planet, in Crewe and globally for generations to come.

Reflecting on Bentley’s progress, Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, stated:

“We are proud to launch our third Sustainability Report on Earth Day, reinforcing our ambition to transition to net zero. While we acknowledge the challenges ahead, our dedication to responsible luxury remains steadfast. With innovation, investment, and the passion of our people, we continue to redefine what it means to be a sustainable luxury brand.”

As the company continues to navigate the evolving automotive landscape, Bentley remains focused on pioneering change, delivering world-class luxury with a conscience, and setting new benchmarks for sustainability in the luxury sector.

SOURCE: Bentley