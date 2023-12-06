Bentley Motors introduces first fully electric first response team vehicles at its Crewe site

Two fully electric Volkswagen ID3 and ID Buzz Cargo models join the Bentley First Response Team fleet

Bentley Motors has initiated the renewal of its First Response Team fleet, with the arrival of two fully electric models to handle day-to-day activities such as medical emergencies and off site events at the Company’s UK headquarters in Crewe. The new Volkswagen ID3 and ID Cargo Buzz can be charged at 107 onsite charging points powered by more than 36,000 on-site solar panels.

The switch to electric First Response Vehicles supports Bentley’s commitment to meeting its environmental targets in line with the brand’s Beyond100 strategy, while the new vehicles are also quieter, minimising noise pollution for neighbours. From a technical standpoint they are also better placed to operate within the confines of the 10 mph speed limit in place at the Bentley site, not facing the same strains placed on their predecessors’ gearboxes and Diesel Particulate Filters.

The ID Buzz has had a part wrap to the lower part of the body in red to match the ID3 to keep their appearance uniform. The Bentley wings and site emergency number have also been added to the vehicles, as well as sirens and a light bar. Going forward, the ID3 will be used for medical emergencies, off-site events and day-to-day duties onsite, with the ID Cargo Buzz used to transport confined space, height and environmental emergency equipment.

The arrival of the two new electric First Response Vehicles follow the lead set by the company’s on site Logistics operation, which only uses battery powered vehicles, and are line with the Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030. In fact, the switch to these two new models will reduce the amount of fuel used from 1261 litres in a year to 0 litres.

The Crewe site currently uses 100 per cent renewable energy and in 2018 became the UK’s first luxury automotive factory to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust. Other eco-friendly innovations have included a water recycling system in the paint shop, local tree planting and the installation of more than 36,000 on-site solar panels. The company aims to make Crewe a ‘climate positive factory’ by 2030, actively reducing levels of carbon in the atmosphere.

SOURCE: Bentley