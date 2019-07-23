Bentley Motors Europe honours its retail partners

Bentley Europe, the regional office of the most sought after luxury car brand in the world, has honoured its most extraordinary retail partners during the Global Retailer Conference held in London, United Kingdom.

The top performing European retail partners in six categories were recognised for their dedication to the brand and their outstanding performance in 2018.

Commenting on the awards, Robert Engstler, Regional Director Bentley Europe, said: “It is with great pleasure that we honour our European retail partners who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements in the past year. It is thanks to their tireless efforts that Europe can now proudly be declared the number one sales region globally.”

Worldwide, Bentley Motors delivered 10,494 cars in 2018, marking the sixth consecutive year to hit sales above 10,000 cars. One of the main contributing factors to this success was the sales in the European region, where Bentley delivered 2,564 cars.

The awards celebrate those who excelled in sales, aftersales, business management, communications, marketing, cooperation and overall excellence.

Throughout the different categories, the common denominators are the pursuit of quality and passion for brilliance that all the award winners displayed. By celebrating these achievements, Bentley Europe acknowledges the amazing individual results as well as the effort that has resulted in Europe being the best performing sales region globally.

The Winners

Best Retailer 2018

Bentley Bucharest – Top Retailer Europe 2018 – 1st place

Bentley Leusden – Top Retailer Europe 2018 – 2nd place

Bentley Moscow-Volgogradskiy – Top Retailer Europe 2018 – 2nd place

Best in Sales

Bentley Moscow-Volgogradskiy – Sales Performance Europe 2018 – 1st place

Bentley Frankfurt – Sales Performance Europe 2018 – 2nd place

Bentley Leusden – Sales Performance Europe 2018 – 3rd place

Best in Aftersales

Bentley Bucharest – Aftersales Performance Europe 2018 – 1st place

Bentley Moscow-Volgogradskiy – Aftersales Performance Europe 2018 – 2nd place

Bentley Prague – Aftersales Performance Europe 2018 – 3rd place

Best in Business Management

Bentley Milano – Business Performance Europe 2018 – 1st place

Bentley Barcelona – Business Performance Europe 2018 – 2nd place

Bentley Bucharest – Business Performance Europe 2018 – 3rd place

Best in Marketing & PR Performance

Bentley Moscow – Marketing & PR Performance Europe 2018 – 1st place

Bentley Maastricht – Marketing & PR Performance Europe 2018 – 2nd place

Bentley Lisbon – Marketing & PR Performance Europe 2018 – 3rd place

Longest Cooperation

Bentley Marbella – Endurance Award Europe 2018 – since 1932

Bentley Zurich – Endurance Award Europe 2018 – since 1950

Bentley Singen – Endurance Award Europe 2018 – since 1987

All six category award winners received a glass trophy with the Continental GT engraved. The trophy is a reflection of the clear vision and strong dedication the awarded retail partners have shown in their respective fields.

SOURCE: Bentley