Bentley Motors debuts new Continental GT and Flying Spur models at Auto Shanghai 2025

New fourth generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models extend breadth of choice for customers

Bentley Motors today presents three brand new models for the Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur line-ups at Auto Shanghai 2025. Each car now includes a benchmark model identified simply by its nameplate, an Azure variant, prioritising wellness and comfort, and a Speed model, with its absolute focus on performance.

The new Azure models mark the arrival of Bentley’s new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, which unites an advanced 4.0-litre V8 engine and powerful electric motor to develop a maximum power output of 680 PS and a maximum torque output of 930 Nm. Completing the stand display is a pinnacle Bentayga EWB Azure, finished in a Mulliner bespoke colour, Nīla Blue. Far more than just a luxury car, this extended wheelbase SUV is a showcase of advanced, wellbeing technology.

Commenting from the press conference, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said:

“Positioned alongside the acclaimed Speed variants, with the introduction of Azure, Bentley customers can now choose the model that most closely reflects their aesthetic values and driving priorities. Our China customers and the luxury market here continues to inspire and push us to explore new boundaries, so we are excited and motivated by the future opportunities in this market with these new options.

“Being at the forefront of progress and innovation is part of our DNA and now as we transform our organisation as part of our Beyond100+ strategy, we commit to being always, relentlessly extraordinary.”

New Continental GT Azure and GT Convertible Azure

Elegant design, a lavish specification and a strong focus on wellbeing are the distinguishing features of the new Azure models. This is apparent from the very first impression of the exterior’s new gloss black matrix grille with its bright chrome surround and vertical vanes, displayed on stand by the Breeze finished Continental GT Convertible. Beneath this, a gloss black front splitter provides a contrast to bright grilles on the front bumper and lower intakes. A new silver and bright machined 22” Azure wheel design, and Azure badging on the front fender, complete the exterior package. Inside, the seats and door inners feature new 3D Harmony diamond quilting with the Azure namestyle embroidered on the seat headrests.

An extensive specification includes Wellness seating, open pore crown cut walnut veneer trim, Azure interior treadplates with illuminated Bentley namestyle and contrast stitching on the leather upholstery. The Touring, Comfort and Lighting Specification packages are also standard. The Continental GT Azure, finished on stand in Light Windsor Blue, includes a panoramic sunroof, while the Continental GT Convertible Azure is equipped with the neck warmer for comfortable roof-down motoring in cooler weather.

New Flying Spur Azure

As with the stand-displayed Continental GT Azure, the new Flying Spur Azure features a new chrome matrix grille with 11 vertical vanes. Other distinguishing features include Azure fender badging, bright chrome lower grilles, chrome brightware and the new 22” Azure wheel, which is finished in a combination of silver and bright machined metal.

All Azure models focus on reducing stress and promoting wellbeing, complemented by driver assistance technologies for smoother, safer journeys. Accordingly, both the two front seats and the two outer rear seats of the Flying Spur Azure feature Bentley’s Wellness seating, with heating and ventilation to maintain the occupant’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness. A massage function with six programmable settings promotes the constant micro-adjustments in muscle and posture that are essential in preventing fatigue.

Other tactile and visual delights include mood lighting, Harmony quilting to the door inners and seats, Azure embroidered headrests, open pore crown cut walnut trim and the Touring, Comfort and Mood Lighting specification packages. As a finishing touch, illuminated Bentley treadplates feature the Azure namestyle.

Bentayga EWB Azure

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure prioritises your wellbeing, offering a carefully curated selection of features for ‘wellbeing behind the wheel’ that enhance comfort as a driver or passenger.

Developed with the help of wellbeing experts and neuroscientists, the Bentayga EWB Azure includes the Touring Specification of advanced driver assistance technologies for safer, more relaxing journeys. The stress-free interior ambience is enhanced by reduced levels of NVH, or Noise, Vibration and Harshness.

The relaxing and re-energising environment of the Azure cabin, that reduces driver fatigue, through its multisensory and science-informed design, only further helps to enhance the safety of the car. Studies have shown that in 20 per cent of all road collisions, tiredness has played a role. The Bentayga EWB Azure will keep you alert, but comfortable and rested in the safe hands of your cabin.

As well as a wide range of technologies incorporated in this suite, the Bentayga EWB Azure also offers elegant and timeless design tailored specifications including unique 22” ten-spoke directional wheels, bright lower bumper grilles, an exceptionally spacious interior offering a cosseting experience, unique quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel, and increased driver’s assistance aids.

Displayed at Auto Shanghai in new bespoke colour, Nīla Blue, the exterior paint colour is available exclusively to Mulliner customers. Deeply inspired by acclaimed British fashion designer, Supriya Lele’s Indian heritage, Nīla Blue draws its name from the Sanskrit word for “sapphire” and represents a seamless blend of personal history and artisanal craft. This distinctive hue, infused with personal and cultural significance, represents the seamless fusion of automotive luxury and high fashion, reflecting the ultimate in craftsmanship, innovation, and personalised expression.

Additionally, as all Bentley Azure models, the EWB features the Front Seat Specification which includes 22-way adjustable seats for passengers of all heights and weights, and heating and ventilation functions that help to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness. Customers also have the opportunity to choose from 24 billion different trim combinations, with finer sewing threads creating Bentley’s softest quilt to date.

SOURCE: Bentley