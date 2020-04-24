Bentley Motors confirms all retailers in China now open as first deliveries of all-new Flying Spur start

Bentley Motors has announced that its 40-strong retail network in China is now fully open, as the country gradually returns to work following the COVID-19 outbreak. Simultaneously, the luxury British marque is starting customer deliveries of the all-new Flying Spur, its luxury Grand Touring sedan, in the country.

As in all affected markets around the world, Bentley has been collaborating closely with its local partners, following rigid guidelines and procedures put in place in line with local regulations to move forward in a safe and effective manner. Behind the scenes, all parties have been working together to prepare for the moment when conditions allow the resumption of activities. New measures include extended opening hours to reduce showroom traffic, increased cleaning and protective equipment in place, and digital presentations where possible.

Kim Airey, Managing Director of Bentley Motors Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, said: “During this difficult time, a series of practices were in place to protect the well-being of our stakeholders and safeguard services for our customers. We have been paying close attention to developments surrounding the outbreak and are now pleased to be able to reopen our showrooms, with robust safety measures put in place, and allow customers back in to experience the extraordinary Bentley line-up.”

Throughout the pandemic, Bentley’s Chinese retailers have made adjustments to daily operations and implemented protection measures to limit transmission in order to ensure customer safety while still providing them convenient services. Retailers have also implemented a flexible, online-sales approach to minimise impact during this period. Moreover, Bentley retailers have adopted a number of social-distancing methods to prevent spread of the virus while simultaneously enhancing the quality services.

All-new Flying Spur – Ultimate Luxury Grand Touring Sedan

The all-new Flying Spur sets a new benchmark for modern luxury Grand Touring, and represents the perfect fusion of performance-orientated agility and exclusive, four-door, limousine-style comfort.

Emphasising the breadth of choice available to customers, 127 unique exterior paint and interior colour split combinations have been selected so far. In addition, adorning the Flying Spur for the very first time, the electronically-deployed, hood-mounted Flying B mascot is proving China’s most popular option with more than 50 per cent of customers choosing this iconic symbol.

The more purposeful and athletic stance of the Flying Spur benefits from an extended wheelbase, while the interior is unmistakably Bentley. Stylish design lines flow through the cabin, while three-dimensional diamond quilted leather doors inserts are a world first and new-design fluted leather seats feature diamond quilting for the Mulliner Driving Specification. In the rear, a state-of-the-art detachable Touch Screen Remote Control can be used to operate all major functions.

State-of-the-art driver assistance technologies include a Night Vision infra-red camera, Traffic Assist, Blind Sport Warning and a Head-Up Display, while the new model’s Advanced Connectivity services allow drivers to be more connected than ever before.

For the first time ever in a Bentley, the all-new Flying Spur features Electronic All-Wheel Steering, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, all merging to deliver phenomenal handling and ride. Power comes from an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12.

First customer deliveries took place across Europe and the UK in the first quarter of 2020, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Eastern Markets, North America and the rest of Asia later this year.

SOURCE: Bentley