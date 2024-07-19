Bentley Motors celebrates topping out on new state-of-the-art Design Centre

Construction on the new Design Centre reaches its highest point

Bentley Motors today celebrated a significant milestone in the construction of its new Design Centre with a topping out ceremony, marking the completion of the building’s structural phase. This moment was marked by Bentley’s new Chairman and CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, and Andreas Lehe and Dr. Matthias Rabe, Board Members for Manufacturing and R&D respectively.

The new Design Centre, which will be completed next year, converts one of Bentley’s most historic buildings on site, the famous ‘Front of House’ with a fresh design and architecture conceptualised by Bentley’s very own Design team. Dating back to 1939 and the origins of Bentley Motors in Crewe, the building has been a cornerstone of Bentley’s legacy having hosted celebrated visitors including Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Upon completion, the new space will be approximately double the size of the previous Design Centre, and will be home to around 50 designers, covering exterior, interior and colour and trim.

Dr. Matthias Rabe commenting, said: “We are currently in the middle of a design revolution that will help define a new chapter for Bentley design, as part of our Beyond100 transformational journey. Therefore building an innovative, creative environment for our designers to drive the development of future BEV models and more extraordinary products is key to our aim of becoming the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.”

Bentley’s industry-leading Beyond100 strategy will see the company reinvent its entire product range to support a fully electrified future. This expansion is a crucial part of Bentley’s £2.5 billion investment programme in future products and the Pyms Lane factory in Crewe.

Summing up, Andreas Lehe, added: “Modernising our site not only gives a clear commitment to a long-term future in Crewe, however also shows our ambition that to continue to invest in state-of-the-art buildings will help establish a benchmark position in truly digital, innovative, highly-flexible luxury car development and manufacture.”

SOURCE: Bentley