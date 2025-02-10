Bentley Motors announces apprenticeship vacancies reaffirming commitment to future talent

26 new apprenticeship vacancies are now open to join Bentley Motors in 2025

Bentley Motors today announces the opening of vacancies for its latest apprenticeship programme, offering a unique opportunity for the next generation of talent to join the company as it transitions to full electrification.

The 2025 apprenticeship intake will offer roles in key business areas such as Manufacturing and Research and Development. These programmes will be based at Bentley’s ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe and will offer structured training, hands-on experience, and mentorship from industry experts, ensuring apprentices gain the skills needed to excel in an electrified automotive future.

Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors, commented: “Our apprentices are the future of Bentley Motors, and this year’s programme reflects our commitment to investing in skills that will drive innovation and sustainable luxury mobility. With Beyond100+ at the core of our strategy, we are creating opportunities that will shape not only Bentley’s future but the future of the automotive industry.”

Commenting on his experiences as an apprentice, Ben Unsworth, now a Digital Manufacturing Engineer, said: “One of the most inspiring aspects of an apprenticeship at Bentley is the chance to work on meaningful projects from day one, such as the development of electrical vehicle technology. Being entrusted with significant responsibilities early on is both empowering and motivating. “I was fortunate to receive fantastic opportunities and support throughout my apprenticeship, which allowed me to develop my technical expertise while also growing both personally and professionally. This journey ultimately led me to achieve the Apprentice of the Year award.”

Bentley Motors was recognised as a UK Top Employer for 2025, by the Top Employer Institute for the company’s commitment to developing an innovative and inclusive workplace.

Applications are now open and are welcomed from school or college leavers or those looking for a change of career. For more information on Apprenticeships and how to apply, please visit careers.bentleymotors.com. Applications will close 21 February 2025.

SOURCE: Bentley