Bentley Motors – accelerating the journey to electrification

The strategic vision for the future of Bentley Motors is due to be revealed in a special online presentation tomorrow. Streamed live on Thursday 5 November at 16:00 GMT from Bentley’s factory headquarters in Crewe, England, which remains fully operational due to 250 safety measures, Bentley’s Board of Management will outline the luxury marque’s bold ambition to be a leader of sustainable luxury mobility in the future.

The virtual Beyond100 press conference will be broadcast via the Bentley Newsroom as the company aims to deliver a strong end to 2020 before embarking on a future Beyond100.

To register for the event and join a live post-presentation Q&A with Chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark and the rest of the Bentley Board of Management, please visit:

http://www.bentleymedia.com/livestream

Thursday 5 November, 16:00 GMT

SOURCE: Bentley