Bentley launches new personalised customer tour experiences at celebrated Crewe factory

New Luxury Visitor Centre and Experience hub to provide a fully immersive and bespoke physical and digital customer experience at the Home of Bentley

(Crewe, 24 August 2023) Bentley Motors has made further investments in its customer experiences by creating new fully immersive, innovative and digitally engaging experiences at its historic Crewe headquarters, which will launch from September 2023.

From 1 September 2023, this new adaption of the manufacturing base will allow customers to create their own Bentley design legacy as well as enjoying a transformational, digitally immersive, 3D lineage experience that will bring the story of Bentley’s long and rich history to life. This significant development is a further extension of its landmark £2.5 billion investment in future product development and the Bentley ‘dream factory’ headquarters which employs over 4,000 people.

Bentley customers will be welcomed to Crewe by a dedicated host who will create a personalised factory tour to inspire and stimulate ideas for their final specification.

A new customer experience area in the Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish will offer every opportunity to create a piece of custom art. Clients will be invited to choose from a range of the latest paint finishes, sustainable hides, stitching designs, finest wood veneers, hoods, carpets and seatbelt varieties with design consultants on hand to provide advice on combinations and final aesthetic that will make their dream car a reality.

The dedicated wood shop with more than nine sustainable wood finishes from around the world will enable customers to select their own veneers and learn how their car will be precision book and mirror matched. Bespoke finishes such as stone, carbon fibre and machine turned aluminium are also offered.

Caren Jochner, Global Head of Brand Experience at Bentley, said, “The Home of Bentley is a benchmark in production operations and sustainable luxury mobility leadership. It is something to be experienced and celebrated. We have invested heavily to provide the service our clients expect and are now providing interactive immersive solutions that will enable each customer to learn and interact as well as creating a legacy and opportunity to invest in a piece of Bentley history.

“Our customer experience centre, CW1 House, is a place where we can entertain our customers in an exclusive environment and they can enjoy being immersed in the Bentley brand. The skill and passion of our craftspeople who work with the finest materials is now supported by immersive digital innovations such as the 180-degree show in Lineage and our new Phygital Table creates opportunities for clients to customise their preferred factory tour using touch screen technology.”

Beyond100 will see the Bentley factory (already carbon neutral) becoming carbon positive by 2030. It has resulted in a complete transformation of the product portfolio, Crewe campus and greenfield facility, targeting benchmark production operations and sustainable luxury mobility leadership. The first ever Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV) Bentley will also be developed and built at the UK factory. The new Factory Tour celebrates its sustainability success at every part of the journey, showcasing not only dedication to ensuring materials are sourced ethically but also how solar power is harnessed, the environment is protected through planting on site and how Bentley is nourishing the future with its own family of Bentley Bees.

