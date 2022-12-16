Bentley Istanbul’s fifteenth anniversary coincides with the arrival of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase in the Turkish market

Bentley Motors is pleased to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Bentley Istanbul in the heart of the multi-cultural city.

Unveiled earlier this year, the Bentayga EWB is leading the class of luxury SUV with its additional 180 mm and was centre of attention during the week of celebrations. With increased interior dimensions compared to other luxury rivals, the Bentayga EWB features the first application of Bentley Diamond Illumination, delivering cabin lighting through the handcrafted leather, as well as the optional Airline Seat Specification, with world-first climate sensing and advanced postural adjustment systems.

The EWB Azure prioritises comfort, with a carefully curated selection of features for ‘wellness behind the wheel’. Developed with the help of wellbeing experts and neuroscientists, the Azure includes the Touring Specification of advanced driver assistance technologies for safer, more relaxing journeys. The stress-free interior ambience is enhanced by reduced levels of NVH, or Noise, Vibration and Harshness.

In terms of performance, the EWB is launched with Bentley’s 4.0-litre 550 PS V8 engine. Customers can choose from 24 billion different trim combinations, with finer sewing threads creating Bentley’s softest, lofted quilt to date. Despite the extensive number of possible trim combinations, customers can still work with Mulliner, Bentley’s customisation department, on further bespoke content.

Kerem Güven, General Manager of Bentley Istanbul explained: “I am extremely pleased about the strong work achieved with the team here in Istanbul, where we have been establishing the brand over the past 15 years with great passion and enthusiasm. Despite the extensive period of time, the brand has been stable and growing since the start. We are looking forward to the upcoming years with the brand and the whole Bentley Istanbul team has already fully embarked on the Beyond100 journey and will continue to deliver unforgettable experiences to our customers. We also look forward to introducing the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase in the coming weeks here in Istanbul.”

Balazs Rooz, Regional Director, Bentley Europe, added:

“It is always a pleasure and rare occasion to be able to celebrate our long-standing partner. The work that has been done here in the Turkish market from scretch to become a well-established brand, is a great achievement. Congratulations to everybody in the team who made it happen and who worked relentlessly to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

Bentley Istanbul is represented by the brand’s long-standing partner Doğuş Otomotiv and is located at Maslak in the Doğuş Center and offers an extra location with a pop-up store at Galaport.

