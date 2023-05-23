Bentley introduces Sustainability Council and first Sustainability Report

Bentley Sustainability Council established

Bentley today launched two key initiatives in its mission to become the global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. The Bentley Sustainability Council is a team of global experts, created to both challenge and aid the company’s pursuit of sustainability excellence outlined in its Beyond100 strategy. This announcement comes alongside Bentley’s first-ever Sustainability Report, launched today.

The Council comprises of three highly-informed experts that will help to accelerate Bentley’s sustainable journey. The team will offer an external voice and bring new ideas that both challenge and encourage the Beyond100 strategy, with the aim to achieve end-to-end carbon neutrality by 2030. The Council, which will advise the Bentley Board of Management and the Sustainability Committee directly, will play a key role in guiding one of the biggest transformations the automotive industry has ever seen.

The members of the Council, who will challenge and drive the Bentley strategy and the future decisions on the sustainability journey ahead, are:

Dr Sally Uren, OBE, Chief Executive, Forum for the Future

Dr Andrew Dent, EVP of Materials Research, Material ConneXion

Dr Nicholas Garrett, Co-founder and Director, RCS Global Group

This announcement comes alongside Bentley’s first-ever Sustainability Report, launched today. Bentley gives an open and transparent account of the path towards sustainability in the report. The company has taken this important step to better understand the stakeholders’ perspectives, share progress against the Beyond100 strategy and openly discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The decision to publish the report reflects the changes Bentley has undertaken in response to the climate crisis, as the company bids to become the global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. The Report, which is available to read online highlights the many sustainability initiatives put in place across the value chain, notably at the historic Crewe campus and in Bentley’s latest range of luxury cars.

In 2022, Bentley announced a £2.5 billion, ten-year sustainability investment programme in future products and the Pyms Lane factory in Crewe, where all Bentley models are handcrafted and the next generation of all-electric cars will be built.

The first-ever Sustainability Report follows a record sales year in 2022, with the brand selling 15,174 extraordinary cars. This total represented a four per cent growth on the previous year, driven by new model introductions, increased demand for Mulliner personalisation and Bentley’s new hybridised models. Record financial results saw operating profits up nearly €1 billion in five years, to €708 million.

Launching the Sustainability Council and first Sustainability Report, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said:

“Our core principles of building the best grand tourers available have remained, but Beyond100 extends this, driving fundamental changes such as the shift from traditional powertrains to electric mobility, and how the company aims to become an end-to-end carbon neutral business by 2030.

“At Bentley, we want to demonstrate our commitment to working transparently in our drive towards a more sustainable future. The report will be an annual publication, highlighting our progress as we move towards our Beyond100 targets. The new established Sustainability Council will challenge our progress and aids our mission to become the global leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

SOURCE: Bentley