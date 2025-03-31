Bentley honours its European retailer network at the annual awards ceremony

Celebrating excellence across Bentley’s European network, the awards honour top-performing retailers in six categories spanning sales, aftersales, and marketing

Bentley Motors has celebrated its European retailer network at the prestigious annual Scorecard Awards, recognizing excellence in sales, aftersales, and marketing across its 62-strong European network.

Bentley Bucuresti was crowned Best of the Best, taking home four awards, while Bentley Frankfurt won Aftersales Retailer of the Year, and Bentley Stuttgart received the Mulliner Award of the Year.

The Scorecard Awards honour top-performing teams across 31 markets in Europe, using key performance criteria such as sales, profitability, service loyalty, and customer experience. Each winner received a handcrafted trophy from Bentley’s Crewe wood shop, featuring Open Pore Veneer and the brand’s signature self-levelling wheel badge.

With the recent launch of the new Continental GT and Flying Spur, Bentley Bucuresti was named Sales Retailer of the Year, excelling in converting a strong order bank into sales. Bentley Riga received the Pre-Owned Retailer of the Year award, while Bentley Hamburg was recognised as Marketing Retailer of the Year for its outstanding brand engagement.

Richard Leopold, Regional Director, EMEA of Bentley Motors, commented:

“Europe plays an important role for Bentley, accounting for a significant share of our global sales. We are truly appreciative of our remarkable network of retailers, whose passion, dedication, and outstanding performance are at the heart of our success.

“I want to personally congratulate all the award recipients and offer my sincere thanks to our entire European retailer network. As we continue to evolve, I’m excited for another year of partnership, pushing new boundaries, expanding our Continental line-up, and reinforcing our presence across Europe.”

Full list of winners:

Best of the Best of the Year – Bentley Bucuresti

Sales Retailer of the Year – Bentley Bucuresti

Aftersales Retailer of the Year – Bentley Frankfurt

Marketing Retailer of the Year – Bentley Hamburg

Pre-Owned of the Year – Bentley Riga

Mulliner Retailer of the Year – Bentley Stuttgart

SOURCE: Bentley