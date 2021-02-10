Bentley: Flying Spur named ‘Best Dream Machine’ by MotorWeek

The Flying Spur W12 has been recognized in MotorWeek’s 2021 Drivers’ Choice Awards as the Best Dream Machine. Since 1981, MotorWeek judges the best in the automotive industry, looking at the buyer’s point of view and considering industry trends while looking towards the most innovative cars in the industry.

Now, with more than 40,000 examples sold since its launch in 2005, the Flying Spur continues to set the bar as the most successful luxury sports sedan in the world. Sporting details including industry-first three-dimensional leather, cutting edge Bentley Rotating Display, and a retractable, illuminated “Flying B”, each detail continues to be carefully created.

The bold exterior design of the Flying Spur is based on a new and modern vision that is unmistakably Bentley, utilizing the latest technologies in aluminium extrusions and castings. Longtime Creator, Host and Senior Executive Producer of MotorWeek, John Davis, comments:

“The Bentley Flying Spur is a car that fully lives up to our lofty automotive dreams when it comes to luxury, and then far exceeds them when it comes to performance. It effortlessly races to 60 miles per hour in well under 4.0-seconds, which is truly not enough time to enjoy the meticulously hand-crafted embrace that is the Flying Spur’s cabin.”

Bentley Americas CEO and President, Christophe Georges, comments:

“The Flying Spur has been part of Bentley since 2005 and since then has set the bar for the best of both worlds, combining limousine luxury and sports car performance, resulting in the ultimate Dream Machine. Our entire team is honoured that MotorWeek has also recognized the Flying Spur as a leader in the industry.”

Effortless Luxury

Seamlessly integrating the very best in British craftsmanship with cutting-edge, innovative technology, the third-generation Flying Spur has become the new Bentley flagship.

The bold exterior design of the Flying Spur is based on a new and modern vision that is unmistakably Bentley. The latest generation Flying Spur has increased road presence from stronger, more muscular styling, which is evident the full length of the car.

The interior of the Flying Spur showcases Bentley’s expertise in creating a modern cabin of unrivalled luxury and innovation. Stylish and unique, featuring supremely comfortable seats with Bentley’s ‘Wing’ theme across the lower console and fascia.

Sweeping horizontal veneer flows across the dashboard and into the doors, emphasising the spacious width of the cabin. Crown Cut Walnut is offered as standard, which uses a straight cut process to provide a contemporary finish.

The Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. An embedded SIM is provided, meaning My Bentley connected car features no longer require customers to provide their own data connection.

Other features include Apple CarPlay®, photorealistic landscapes through satellite maps and advance warning of changing road or traffic conditions via the local hazard information service displayed on the vehicles infotainment system.

Through a range of optional equipment including Rear Seat Entertainment tablets, audio options up to the industry-leading Naim for Bentley system and even the luxury of an onboard two-bottle drinks cooler, the rear cabin of the Flying Spur is the ultimate place to work or relax while on the road.

All Flying Spurs are produced at Bentley’s home in Crewe – the world’s first carbon-neutral factory for luxury car production. Bentley’s unique application of cutting-edge and modern technology, seamlessly integrating the latest British craftsmanship with innovative features, pushes the existing boundaries of refinement and attention to detail to create the finest super-luxury sports sedan ever built.

SOURCE: Bentley