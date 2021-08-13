Bentley: Flying Spur Mulliner – the pinnacle four-door grand tourer

Flying Spur Mulliner builds even further on “the best car in the world”Available with Bentley’s all-new V6 petrol Hybrid, or sublime V8 and W12 petrol powertrains

Bentley Mulliner today announces the new Flying Spur Mulliner – the ultimate in four-door luxury Grand Touring and Mulliner’s first electrified Bentley. Whether enjoying the technically advanced V6 Hybrid powertrain, the emotional V8 or endless waves of torque from the W12, customers will still benefit from the exquisite detailing offered by the latest Mulliner product.

Revealed at the prestigious Monterey Car Week in California, the elegantly appointed sedan sits at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family, combining the very finest in modern craftsmanship and breath-taking luxury.

The most luxurious Flying Spur to date has been created and developed by Bentley Mulliner and designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain. Taking its place as the flagship of the Bentley range, the new Flying Spur Mulliner will appeal to customers who desire an even greater focus on elegant details.

Beautifully appointed detailing includes exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels, in a grey painted and polished finish, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. A “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille are matched by bespoke Mulliner branded wing vents and Satin Silver painted mirror caps. The iconic Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated, while the Flying Spur Mulliner also features jewel fuel and oil caps.

Mulliner illuminated outer treadplates and deep-pile Mulliner overmats welcome passengers inside the ultimate Flying Spur cabin, which offers a Mulliner curation of eight custom-made, three-colour combinations. The sumptuously trimmed cockpit is complemented by accent colour piping and unique Mulliner embroidery to the hand-stitched seats.

An example of one of the curated interiors – Ascot – is a combination of Imperial Blue leather to the instrument panel, door trims and headlining while a light tan leather called Camel, emphasises the style of the seats. White micro-piping, embroidery and accent line combines a third colour into the unique Mulliner interior.

Further combinations such as Flare and Sirius add bolder combinations including Hotspur and Beluga, and Linen and Brunel both with a silver accent.

The Mulliner Driving Specification is fitted as standard, bringing the “Diamond-in-Diamond” quilting to the seats, and three-dimensional leather to the doors. Contrast seat piping matches the accent that surrounds the occupants from the centre console, around the instrument panel and finishes beneath the door waistrail, highlighting the Bentley B chrome inlays.

The luxurious Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting involves an embroidery process that alone took 18 months to develop. Each diamond contains exactly 712 individual stitches – each one aligned to the exact centre of the diamond it creates.

Modern craftsmanship and breath-taking luxury combine in the diamond milled technical finish that is applied to the centre and rear consoles. The centrepiece feature on the dashboard alongside chrome bullseye vents is a stunning, brushed silver Mulliner clock.

The classic Bentley theme continues in the LED driver’s instrument panel, with stylish new and exclusive Mulliner graphics. The now famous Bentley Rotating Display, sports pedals, heated duo-tone 3-spoke steering wheel and panoramic sunroof further add to the luxurious ambience.

Unique Mulliner electrically-operated picnic tables are mounted to the rear of the front seats and can be deployed with a single press of a button. The veneered tables, which feature unique overlay, lower and self-level to reveal a leather-trimmed surface with a recess for a pen or stylus. Holding the button down returns the table gracefully to its home position.

Flying Spur Mulliner customers receive leather-bound keys in a unique, Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, which matches the three-colour cabin configuration of their car. The two keys are provided in similarly colour-matched cases with contrast stitching.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is available with Bentley’s V8 and W12 powertrains, as well as the new V6 Hybrid. When equipped with Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, the Flying Spur Mulliner accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and is capable of a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). The new generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds). The new V6 Hybrid accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds) with a top speed of 177 mph (285 km/h).

SOURCE: Bentley