Bentley: Exterior accent colours extend the palette beyond 46 billion possibilities

Bentley customers now have access to an even wider array of exterior personalisation options for the fourth Generation Continental GT and Continental GT convertible. Bentley’s bespoke and coachbuilding division – Mulliner – has expanded its wide range of exterior accent colours, allowing owners to express their individuality and eye for detail through subtle enhancements, each executed with meticulous care by Mulliner’s artisans.

Accent colour options include pinstripes to body kits and door mirrors, and wheel designs painted in single colours, two contrasting colours, or with pinstripe details. Adding to the breadth of choice, wheels can be specified in solid or metallic colours, as well as satin and pearlescent finishes.

Exterior accent colours can complement or contrast the model’s exterior finish. They can also echo an interior finish or any hide colour, uniting interior and exterior colour palettes. For example, the new dark chrome interior finish offered for the Continental GT could be paired with a matching exterior accent colour in dark grey. The Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide is the gateway to a world of possibilities, enabling each customer to realise their unique vision.

Emphasing style and performance

With their lean, muscular lines the fourth generation Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible readily inspire a personal and dramatic colour specification. For these models, Mulliner now offers a contrast accent pinstripe for the aerodynamic body kit in either gloss or satin finish. The perfectly executed pinstripe traces the outer edges of the front spoiler, sills and rear diffuser. A pinstripe accent colour is also available for mirror caps and wheel rims.

Another contrast option offered by Mulliner is a Beluga black roof finish for the new Continental GT*. This creates a bold, performance-focused look. It recalls the livery of the Pikes Peak limited edition, which celebrated the record-breaking ascent of Pikes Peak in just 10 minutes, 18.4 seconds by a Continental GT.

Subtle details demonstrating individual flair

As with the Continental GT, the contrast accent pinstripe for the Flying Spur traces the lower edge of the body kit. Alternatively, Mulliner offers a carbon fibre body kit, which can either feature the carbon fibre weave beneath a protective clear lacquer finish or be specified in a finish of the owner’s choice. This component, too, can be specified with a contrast accent pinstripe. Wheel rim and mirror cap pinstripes in matching accent colours complete the look.

Bright and bold for Bentayga

Contrast accent options for the Bentayga include pinstripes to mirror caps and wheel rims. Painted brake callipers are offered in a choice of Klein Blue, Signal Yellow and Ice Silver as an alternative to the standard black finish. The Bentayga’s optional carbon fibre body kit can also be specified with a contrast accent pinstripe.

Wheels – the finishing touch

Wheel finishes make a dramatic difference to the visual impact of the finished vehicle; a single colour, perhaps matched to the body finish, create a unified and contemporary look. In contrast, a metallic duotone – with the spokes and pockets of the wheel in contrasting colours – draws the eye to the wheel’s intricate design and creates a more opulent effect. A more subtle effect is achieved through pinstriping around the circumference of the wheel rim. Customers can choose painted wheels in either solid, metallic, duo tone, satin or pearlescent finishes – using the entire paint range or even commissioning their own truly bespoke colour and finish.

Bespoke creations

Accent colours add a key ingredient to Mulliner’s bespoke creations. When fashion designer Supriya Lele collaborated with Mulliner designers to create a one-off Bentayga S, she created a bespoke colour, Nīla Blue, inspired by her Indian heritage. This bespoke hue, subtle yet distinctive, echoes the sense of enduring elegance that characterises her work. The same shade was used as an accent colour on the wheel rims, while the Mulliner White accent colour on the bodykit anticipates the restrained use of white piping in the interior.

Another one-off, co-curated by Bentley Naples, was Mulliner’s first bespoke fourth Generation Continental GT Convertible. Design highlights included sumptuous Damson exterior paint with Moonbeam accent colour, complementing the White main hide, Damson secondary hide and silver seat piping of the interior. This one-off creation was auctioned at the Naples Winter Wine Festival and raised $1.7m for at-risk and underprivileged children.

A growing trend

With one in four Bentleys leaving the Crewe factory now featuring Mulliner content, customer demand for greater individuality and distinction continues to grow. David Parker, Chief Commercial Officer at Mulliner, commented: “Our team of designers, engineers and artisans aim to ensure that each customer’s tastes and personality can be expressed, whether by exclusive paint and hide colours, materials, or bespoke features. The only limits are those of the imagination”.

* Black roof option for Continental GT available when panoramic roof is specified.

SOURCE: Bentley