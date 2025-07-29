Bentley expands MEAI network with the appointment of Bentley Mauritius

Bentley Motors is set to continue the strategic expansion of its global retail network with the launch of its first showroom in Mauritius, opening in the third quarter of 2025

Located in the central town of Phoenix, part of the Plaines Wilhems District, the new site stands as a key location for strengthening Bentley's presence in the Middle East, Africa, and India (MEAI) region.

The new showroom will bring both Bentley’s extraordinary cars and its legendary ownership experience to automotive enthusiasts on the island, with a full suite of services provided by a dedicated sales and aftersales team. Customers will benefit from world-class technical expertise and personalised care to keep their vehicles in pristine condition.

As part of the showroom launch, Bentley Mauritius will showcase two of the brand’s most iconic and latest models, the new Continental GT and the Flying Spur, both featuring High Performance Hybrid powertrains, offering guests a first-hand look at the luxury, performance, and craftsmanship that define the Bentley experience.

Bentley will be represented in Mauritius by Stuttgart Motors Ltd, part of the ABC Automobile Division, which is one of the country’s leading players in premium vehicle sales and services.

This new opening is a step forward in Bentley’s ongoing expansion across strategic international markets, delivering exceptional vehicles and experiences to customers around the world.

SOURCE: Bentley