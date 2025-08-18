Bentley: EXP 15 makes public debut at Monterey Car Week

Future-facing design vision makes public debut at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

EXP 15, Bentley Motors’ newest design vision, has made its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. While not intended for production, the imposing and innovative grand tourer provides hints to the design of future Bentleys including the brand’s keenly anticipated first fully electric car.

With its iconic upright grille, long ‘endless’ bonnet and rearward cabin, EXP 15 has echoes of the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé, often known as the “Blue Train”. Like that iconic Bentley from 95 years ago, EXP 15 features three seats to afford greater luxury in transit for its occupants, with innovative in-cabin storage for treasured pets and/or hand luggage.

The EXP 15 concept embodies five exterior design principles that will influence Bentley’s future production cars. Upright Elegance defines the profile of the front fender; Iconic Grille reinterprets the famed Bentley grille for the new electric era; Endless Bonnet Line reflects the heritage of the marque’s seminal designs; Resting Beast conveys the visual language of lean muscularity; and Prestigious Shield defines the rear panel that frames the reimagined Winged B emblem. Together, these principles define the form and function of luxurious and sustainable grand tourers that could only ever be Bentleys.

Director of Design, Robin Page, comments: “The visitors at Monterey Car Week include some of the most discerning collectors, enthusiasts and aficionados in the world, many of whom already own Bentleys. EXP 15 is a strong statement of intent, and it was outstanding to see the concept resplendent in the California sunshine. Feedback received from the audience at Pebble Beach will be used to inform the brand’s design evolution, as we continue the journey to design and develop the next generation of electrified Bentley grand tourers.”

EXP 15’s attendance on the Monterey Peninsula during Car Week also afforded the opportunity to capture beautiful coastal photography along 17 Mile Drive, the famous stretch of road synonymous with the event. With the kind permission of its owner, the original 1930 Speed Six Gurney Nutting ‘Blue Train’ special was reunited with EXP 15, both having travelled from Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe where EXP 15 was unveiled in early July.

EXP 15 now returns to Crewe, where it will continue to inform the design DNA of Bentley’s future, now in development at the newly-opened, three-storey Design Studio at the heart of the Bentley campus.

SOURCE: Bentley