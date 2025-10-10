Bentley commences a new chapter in India with opening of new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Bentley has marked a new chapter in India with the opening of its all-new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Bentley has marked a new chapter in India with the opening of its all-new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The new facilities are now fully operational, providing customers with an unparalleled retail and ownership experience in India which is emerging as a fast-growing luxury car market.

Located at The Galleria, Trident Hotel in Mumbai and Indraprastha Invictus in Bengaluru, the new facilities have been designed to embody Bentley’s global standard of excellence, offering clients an exclusive and immersive space to explore the brand’s portfolio.

Alongside Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, and in partnership with Infinity Cars Private Limited and Kun Premium Cars Private Limited, the showroom spaces are curated to be luxurious and intimate. A dedicated team of sales and aftersales specialists is on hand to deliver the highest levels of personalised service, ensuring Bentley owners enjoy a seamless and distinctive ownership journey.

At the launch events, guests explored Bentley’s iconic models, all equipped with the latest technologies. The range available in India includes the Bentayga, Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Flying Spur, Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible – all showcase Bentley’s combination of craftsmanship, performance, and modern luxury.

“India is one of the fastest-growing luxury car markets in the world, offering an ideal environment for Bentley – a brand whose combination of performance and innovation makes it the perfect fit for its luxury segment. Our new showrooms are more than just an expansion of our network – they mark an important step in bringing the Bentley experience closer to our customers and opening the door to new enthusiasts.

“With India’s strong cultural connection to the UK and British brands, we are proud to represent Bentley here. Together with our integration with SAVWIPL, we are strategically positioned to deepen our commitment to the Indian market – driving growth, strengthening our network, and welcoming many more customers into the Bentley community.” said Richard Leopold, Regional Director, EMEA at Bentley Motors.

“At Bentley, we believe luxury goes beyond the product – it is defined by the experience. Our showrooms are designed as warm, contemporary spaces that reflect this philosophy, placing the customer at the heart of a truly bespoke journey. With the launch of our new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru, we are bringing the world of Bentley even closer to our discerning clientele across India. We are proud to partner with Infinity Cars and Kun Premium cars, who share our values and vision, and will represent Bentley with distinction delivering an elevated customer experience and setting new benchmarks for excellence in these key cities.” added Abbey Thomas, Brand Director, Bentley India.

SOURCE: Bentley