Bentley celebrates UK retailer network with annual awards ceremony

Bentley Motors has honoured its UK retailer network in the luxury marque’s annual Scorecard Awards, a celebration of the sales, aftersales and marketing achievements of its 17-strong UK retailer network. Crowned Overall Retailer of the Year , Bentley Leeds picked up three awards, with Bentley Belfast also winning the coveted Sales Retailer of the Year trophy.

The Scorecard Awards celebrate high performing teams in Bentley’s home market using a distinct set of measures based on sales, profitability, service loyalty and customer experience. The winners all received a prestigious trophy that was handcrafted in Bentley’s wood shop in Crewe, created in Open Pore Veneer and finished with a Bentley self-levelling wheel badge.

Highly placed in all categories, Bentley Leeds were crowned Overall Retailer of the Year and were also celebrated as Marketing Retailer of the Year and Customer Retention Retailer of the Year.

Following the recent introduction of the new Continental GT and Flying Spur into the markets, Bentley Belfast were awarded Sales Retailer of the Year after converting a strong order bank into sales. Bentley Leicester took home two awards, Mulliner Retailer of the Year for the level of personalisation revenue, and Financial Services Retailer of the Year.

Commenting on this year’s Scorecard Awards, Richard Leopold, Regional Director, EMEA of Bentley Motors, said: “As our home market, the UK is one of the most important regions around the world for Bentley. To have a trusted network of extraordinary retailers that show passion, resilience and high performance is one we are extremely thankful for, and is the foundation for continued success. “I would like to take this opportunity to personally congratulate all the award winners, and also extend my thanks to the entire UK retailer network. I look forward to another year of working together to raise the bar as we further expand our Continental model range and strengthen our position across the UK.”

Full list of winners:

Overall Retailer of the Year – Bentley Leeds

Sales Retailer of the Year – Bentley Belfast

Aftersales Retailer of the Year – Bentley Surrey

Marketing Retailer of the Year – Bentley Leeds

Customer Experience Retailer of the Year – Bentley High Wycombe

Mulliner Retailer of the Year – Bentley Leicester

Pre-owned Retailer of the Year – Bentley Birmingham

Customer Retention Retailer of the Year – Bentley Leeds

Financial Services Retailer of the Year – Bentley Leicester

SOURCE: Bentley