Bentley Budapest celebrates five years of luxury mobility in Hungary

Bentley Budapest opened in 2018

Bentley Budapest is celebrating its five-year partnership with Bentley Motors in the heart of Europe. Since opening in 2018, the facility in the Hungarian capital has catered for a growing number of customers attracted by the company’s acclaimed range of models, including the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga.

The 280 sq. metre Budapest facility in District XI features aftersales facilities and a dedicated workshop, complete with two vehicle lifts. The building offers customers the choice of a full range of handcrafted Bentleys, models which have ensured the marque remains the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world.

Among the vehicles on show is the latest Bentayga luxury SUV, offering a suite of new features. These include new connected car, air quality and comfort enhancements as standard across the range, together with 100 per cent recycled sustainable carpet materials. Bentayga S and Azure versions offer all-wheel-steering as standard, while Airline Seat Specification, with Postural Adjust and Seat Auto Climate to aid passenger wellness, is an option on all models.

The scope for increased personalisation through exquisite craftsmanship has been extended even further with the latest Bentayga, offering more exterior colours and seven new satin paint options. A choice of three new finishes on the 21” multi-spoke alloy wheels is complemented by a re-profiled front radiator grille, while the Bentayga Styling Specification is now available for Extended Wheelbase models.

For this special occasion, a 3 ½ litre Bentley Derby in British Racing Green joined the celebrations. The presence of this model coincides with the 90th birthday of the so called ‘Silent Sports Car’, which was produced in Derby between 1933 and 1939. In September Bentley Motors gathered 60 models from the ‘Derby era’ to mark this moment at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, UK. Now Bentley Budapest is presenting a special customer car as part of its own anniversary festivities.

The luxury British brand is currently enjoying notable success around the world, having posted half-yearly operating profits of €390 million in July, the second highest on record following an unparalleled 2022. Through its Beyond100 strategy, Bentley is pursuing its objective to become a global leader in luxury mobility.

Szabolcs Nagy, CEO at Porsche Inter Auto Hungaria, said: “Bentley Budapest has enjoyed an extremely successful five-year partnership with Bentley Motors. We continue to offer our discerning customers the ultimate in luxury mobility, with a range of exciting Bentley models to view and drive. These include the best-selling Bentayga, currently on display in the showroom.”

Balazs Rooz, Regional Director – Europe at Bentley Motors Limited, added: “We are proud to have Bentley Budapest in our network, and since 2018 the team has greeted many, many customers keen to experience luxury mobility in the heart of Europe. This five-year celebration is a milestone for us, and coincides with the Net Zero Plastic to Nature status that Bentley has just been awarded for a second time, and is in line with the brand’s Beyond100 strategy to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030. A key element of this has been the ongoing enhancements being instigated at our ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe, where all Bentley models are built.”

SOURCE: Bentley