Bentley: Bentayga Hybrid family extends with new S and Azure

Bentayga S and Azure models now available with Hybrid powertrains

Bentley is extending its family of luxury hybrids with the addition of two new models to the Bentayga family, each with a different focus but the same exceptional attention to detail. Customers can now choose which aspect of the Bentayga’s personality they wish to accentuate with the arrival of the new Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid models. The two new additions mean that 50 per cent of the complete Bentley model range – seven models out of 14 – are now available with a Hybrid powertrain.

Together, the Bentayga Hybrid’s V6 petrol engine, electric motor and new 18.0 kWh battery deliver a remarkable spectrum of performance, from the calm of near-silent, zero emission EV mode to thrilling full-throttle acceleration. The sporting design features of the Bentayga S Hybrid will surely tempt owners to exploit the full potential of its combined 462 PS. In contrast, for those customers who prioritise wellness, the Bentayga Azure Hybrid will provide an oasis of calm and serenity as they meet the challenges of their busy lives. Neither choice represents a compromise; both models are equally capable of more than 27 miles in zero-emission EV mode, and both deliver the effortless performance that Bentley owners have come to expect.

Bentayga S Hybrid

The new Bentayga S Hybrid follows the introduction of the Flying Spur S Hybrid earlier this year, meaning customers can now indulge their passion for sporting performance and dramatic design while still enjoying the many advantages of an electrified powertrain across two of Bentley’s four-door model lines.

With a combined output of 462 PS (456 bhp), the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine and 100 kW electric motor-generator can power the Bentayga S Hybrid from zero to 62 miles an hour (100 km/h) in just 5.3 seconds, with a top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h). The sensation of effortless power is, if anything, accentuated by the hybrid powertrain due to the capability of the electric motor to deliver its full torque output from zero revolutions per minute.

Like its V8-powered stablemate – the Bentayga S – the new Bentayga S Hybrid provides an even more engaging drive, featuring (whilst in Sport mode) sound enhancements in the engine bay complementing the sound of the V6 TFSi and adding to the more sporting character of the car for the driver. A 15 per cent increase in damping stiffens the chassis and provides a platform for a more dynamic SPORT mode ESC tune, while the S models’ unique Hybrid Sports Exhaust brings a stirring symphony of sound within the cabin – and can even be tuned to different effect for front and rear seat passengers.

Design: powerful statement of intent

The performance-oriented character of the Bentayga S Hybrid is clear from the very first glance. As with all Bentley’s S models, the dramatic Blackline specification substitutes black for polished metal on all exterior brightware apart from the Bentley ‘wings’ badge. The purposeful effect is compounded by black side sills and door mirrors, dark-tint headlamps, black radiator grille and surround and Speed-style front bumper. Distinctive 22” wheels – handed so that the ‘scythes’ point in the same direction on both sides of the car – draw the eye, with the choice of silver, black or black and polished metal finishes contrasting with Bentley’s red-painted brake calipers. At the rear, a Speed-style tailgate spoiler, dark tint rear lamps and black split-oval tailpipes complete the visual package.

Inside, the bold and unique contemporary interior features a combination of Crewe’s flawlessly crafted hide and the tactile, nubbed finish of Dinamica, a subtle tribute to its use in motorsport. It is offered in a choice of colour splits, carefully curated to create a sporty ambience for the interior. Another special touch is the driver digital instrumentation, featuring ‘performance’ design dials like those in the Bentayga Speed but with the addition of a PHEV power meter within the rev counter. Fluted seating and ‘S’ emblems on the fascia, illuminated treadplates and headrests further distinguish the ‘S’ hybrid from its Azure sibling.

Bentayga Azure Hybrid

Bentley’s Azure models, while fully capable of thrilling performance, prioritise the wellbeing and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants and make every journey a relaxing experience regardless of distance. That is especially true of the Bentayga Azure Hybrid, whose driver and passengers can enjoy the acoustically isolated serenity of the cabin. Once outside the urban environment the powerful combination of 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and electric motor continue to deliver a quiet, refined driving experience.

The two most crucial influences over on-board relaxation are ride comfort and NVH – Noise, Vibration and Harshness. Research that tracked thousands of people over a four-year period found that those exposed to traffic noise over 70 decibels (db) were 65 per cent more at risk of depression. Taking the Bentayga EWB as an example, measurements proved it to be quieter inside than its competitors, by between 4 per cent and 26 per cent depending on frequency and position inside the car. Secondary ride comfort is another key variable that affects on-board wellness – the smoother the ride, the more calming the journey. At typical road speeds and in the crucial frequency range of 5 Hz to 20 Hz, the Bentayga EWB has up to 27 per cent lower secondary ride vibration than its competitors.

As with other Azure models, the Bentayga Azure Hybrid promotes the wellbeing of its occupants through a combination of design, technology and craftsmanship. Its specification includes the Front Seat Comfort Specification, offering up to 22-way adjustability and a heating and ventilation function to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness.

To analyse and develop Bentley’s new concept of “wellbeing behind the wheel”, the Azure development team engaged creative neuroscientist Katherine Templar-Lewis, from Kinda Studios, whose wide-ranging research on the external factors that influence stress was key in defining the ‘wellbeing behind the wheel’ concept that the Azure feature suite embodies. Considering everything from light, to the patterns we see around us, to the impact of in-car posture and the importance of thermal comfort, Katherine’s research paired with Bentley’s own measurements to give science-based analysis to the relaxing experience of travelling in a Bentley, as a driver or a passenger.

The sense of safe, serene progress and relaxed control is further enhanced by the Touring Specification of driver assistance systems. Adaptive Cruise Control* maintains a set distance from the vehicle in front, slowing down (to a halt if necessary) when the vehicle in front does so and resuming the set speed once the lane is clear. Together with Lane Assist*, Traffic Assist* and Bentley Safeguard, Bentley’s suite of onboard radar and camera systems constantly monitor the surrounding traffic and roads.

* Subject to regional availability

Wellbeing by Design

The importance of colour, texture and tactility is fully appreciated by Bentley’s Colour and Trim team, whose specification for the Bentayga Azure Hybrid includes ‘wellness quilting’, offering the visual and tactile pleasure of precisely crafted diamond quilted upholstery. Three open-pore veneers – Dark Walnut, Crown-Cut Walnut and Koa – offer a calm, soft satin sheen as alternatives to Bentley’s full selection of high gloss veneers. Azure customers also enjoy a choice of 15 hide colours and colour splits, with contrast stitching as standard and seat piping as a no-cost option. The Azure emblem can be found on the fascia, illuminated treadplates and seat embroidery. Completing the interior specification are Bentley ‘B’ foot pedals, mood lighting and a duo-tone steering wheel with heating function.

Externally, the Bentayga Azure Hybrid features bright chrome lower bumper grilles, Azure badging, 22” ten-spoke wheels and finishing touches such as the Bentley ‘jewel’ filler cap. The effect is both elegant and timeless.

The journey towards electrification

The two new Bentayga Hybrid models represent the next step in Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy. By 2025, the full Bentley line-up will be offered with hybrid powertrains, coinciding with the launch of the first ever Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

Bentley’s research into ownership habits for the first-generation Bentayga Hybrid showed that over 90 per cent of customers use their Bentayga Hybrid on a daily basis or several times a week, and nearly 100 per cent of customers use EV mode, with half of them consistently undertaking journeys of less than 30 miles. For many customers, a hybrid powertrain offers genuine alternative in the transition phase to an all-electric vehicle, providing familiarisation of charge points and routines without any risk of not completing their journey.

SOURCE: Bentley