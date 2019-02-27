Bentley at the Geneva International Motor Show

Centenary stand celebrates Bentley’s remarkable first 100 years

Global debut of special Limited Edition inspired by iconic racing model

European Show Debut of Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner

Global debut of new Bentayga Speed – world’s fastest production SUV

Public debut of stylish new Continental GT Convertible

Live press conference 08:20 CET, Hall 1 Stand 1261

Making its first ever appearance on the world stage in Geneva will be the new Bentayga Speed. The world’s fastest production SUV features more purposeful styling to match its imperious performance credentials. Alongside the Bentayga Speed, the stylish, all-new Continental GT Convertible will be making its global public show debut.

Enjoying its European show debut, and celebrating Bentley’s centenary, will be the new Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner. This superbly crafted car, which includes a piece of W.O.’s personal 1930 8 Litre’s crankshaft, pays tribute to Bentley’s founding father and is restricted to just 100 examples.

To commemorate the Centenary, engineers cut the crankshaft into 100 sections for display in each of the new Mulliner cars. The piece is beautifully mounted between the two rear seats and makes each Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner unique.

Visitors to the Bentley stand will be able to develop a deeper understanding of the type of customer experience that makes this iconic British brand truly extraordinary.

SOURCE: Bentley