Bentayga EWB First Edition and Flying Spur Hybrid turning heads at the Brussels Motor Show centenary

Exclusive Bentley Bentayga EWB First Edition on the roads as part of Brussels Motor Show centenary celebrations

Bentley Motors showcased three special models as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations for the Brussels Motor Show. A Flying Spur Mulliner Hybrid painted in Barnato Green took centre stage on the Bentley stand itself, alongside a classic heritage model displayed in British Racing Green. Outside, the new Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition took to the roads around the Belgium capital for the first time.

The exclusive Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition, in Cumbrian Green, features an open pore Dark Burr Walnut dashboard and complementing Linen and Cumbrian Green interior. The new Extended Wheelbase model showcases a unique balance of luxurious craftsmanship, exhilarating performance and wellbeing, details that define Bentley’s new sector-defining SUV. Extended by 180 mm, every EWB model has a focus on wellness, with a larger cabin space than any luxury competitor and exceptional legroom. The optional Airline Seat Specification includes world-first auto climate sensing and advanced postural adjustment systems. In Relax mode, the seat can recline 40 degrees, while fine sewing threads create Bentley’s softest, lofted quilt to date. The First Edition model seen in Brussels also includes individual handcrafted stitching, embroidery and badging, polished 22” Five Spoke Directional Wheels, LED welcome lights and Bentley Diamond Illumination – providing stunning cabin lighting through the handcrafted leather itself.

On display at the Bentley stand in Brussels is a Flying Spur Mulliner Hybrid in stunning Barnato Green. This shade was originally called Racing Green but then renamed in 2003 in honour of Woolf Barnato – one of the original Bentley Boys. The distinctive colour scheme is complemented by 22-inch Ten Spoke Sports Wheels, finished in Pale Brodgar Satin. A luxurious interior includes a High-Gloss carbon fibre finish instead of wood veneer panels, adding a contemporary, technical and sporty feel to the cabin. A special optic resin process enhances the 3D appearance of the carbon fibre weave. Colour Split D in Burnt Oak trim features the finest soft-touch leather, gracing virtually every surface that isn’t wood or metal. These distinctive features and options are the signature of Mulliner’s craftsmanship and personalisation division.

The most efficient Bentley ever, and representing another step on the company’s journey to becoming a leader in sustainable luxury mobility, the Hybrid has the lowest emissions of any Bentley in history, at 75g of CO2 per kilometre (WLTP). The electrified grand tourer offers a combined range of 805km, and 41km in pure electric drive (WLTP). The new powertrain delivers the renowned luxury and performance of a Flying Spur without compromise, combining the power of a 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (533 lb.ft) 2.9-litre petrol engine with an advanced electric motor. The Hybrid joins the Flying Spur family alongside the V8, W12 and Mulliner models.

The Bentley brand is represented by D’Ieteren Automotive in Belgium with three dedicated showrooms: Bentley Antwerp, Bentley Brussels and Bentley Knokke.

SOURCE: Bentley