Benefits assessment of early implementation of the China 6/VI vehicle emission standards in Guangdong

The China 6 light-duty vehicle emission standard and China VI heavy-duty vehicle emission standard are among the world’s most stringent and combine best practices from both European and U.S. regulations. Guangdong province implemented the China 6 standard on July 1, 2019, earlier than the national plan; however, it has not yet determined its timeline for implementing the China VI standard.

This paper evaluates the emission reduction benefits of early implementation of both the China 6 and China VI standards in Guangdong province, under a policy scenario in which Guangdong adopts the full China VI standard early, on July 1, 2021.

According to our analysis, early implementation would reduce carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbon (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM) emissions in Guangdong by 40%, 84%, 65%, and 59%, respectively, in 2035. There is a larger impact on CO and HC emission reduction from the China 6 standard and the China VI standard will bring about more NOx and PM emission reduction. The cumulative emission reduction of CO, HC, NOx, and PM in Guandong from early implementation of both standards would be 4,670 metric tons, 3,980 metric tons, 4,160 metric tons, and 120,000 metric tons, respectively, through 2035. These huge emission reduction benefits will effectively contribute to the achievement of Guangdong’s near-to-long term air quality goals. However, implementing the China 6 and China VI standards is not the ultimate solution. Guangdong also needs to continue accelerating the deployment of zero-emission vehicles to ensure a sustained reduction of vehicle emissions in the long term.

SOURCE: ICCT