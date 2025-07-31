Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Aeva collaborate on L2+ active safety solutions for commercial vehicles

Collaboration focused on next-generation collision mitigation technology with Aeva’s 4D LiDAR to help enhance safety on North America’s roads

Aeva®, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced a collaboration with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix), the North American leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for commercial vehicles, focused on next-generation active safety and collision mitigation solutions for Class 8 trucks and beyond.

The commercial vehicle ADAS market in North America represents one of the largest opportunities for active safety innovation, with approximately 300,000 new trucks sold annually. Bendix, whose Bendix® Fusion™ flagship ADAS system is the market leader in collision mitigation and active safety solutions, is available on most major Class 8 OEM platforms.

Through this collaboration, Bendix and Aeva aim to integrate cost-effective sensing and perception solutions leveraging Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology and perception software into Bendix’s future active safety systems. Together, the companies aim to enable advanced SAE Level 2+ (L2+) safety capabilities designed to further address critical use cases such as Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) and nighttime collision mitigation—two challenging scenarios where today’s radar- and camera-based systems face potential limitations.

“This collaboration with Bendix brings Aeva’s 4D LiDAR into one of the most impactful commercial vehicle safety markets in North America and an indication of 4D LiDAR’s maturity and flexibility for high-volume active safety applications beyond autonomy,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “We believe by combining our technology with Bendix’s market-leading active safety platform, we have an opportunity to help deliver safer, more reliable solutions that potentially helps address some of the most pressing challenges on our roadways.”

Bendix has a legacy of delivering innovative safety systems for leading OEMs such as Paccar, Navistar, and the Volvo Group. The company is part of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse – the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of safety-relevant sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles. This collaboration underscores Bendix and Aeva’s commitment to advancing road safety and supporting fleets, drivers, and OEMs with cutting-edge technologies that can help prevent collisions and save lives.

“Our collaboration with Aeva opens an exciting new chapter for the commercial vehicle marketplace,” said Mike Tober, Chief Technology Officer at Bendix. “We see Aeva’s 4D LiDAR as an enabling technology offering the long-range performance, high resolution, and instant velocity data we believe is needed to expand the capabilities of our future systems, particularly for challenging scenarios like pedestrian detection and nighttime operation.”

Bendix emphasizes that advanced technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Every driver should carefully review the operator’s manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.

SOURCE: Aeva